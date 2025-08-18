MORNING DIGEST: Browns great Bernie Kosar opens up about health struggles

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, August 18 and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Browns legend Bernie Kosar prepares for liver transplant

It was just over a year ago when Browns great Bernie Kosar went public with the news he had been placed on a liver transplant list. For the better part of the time, he has been able to keep in relatively good condition through a strict health regimen. But in recent weeks, he’s had some health struggles, and he now could be getting that transplant any day. Kosar sat down with our John Kosich to talk about his health fight.

Protesters rally against National Guard deployment to D.C.

Both the Ohio Army National Guard and the Ohio Air National Guard are expected to arrive in the nation’s capital in the coming days. They will join about 800 National Guard troops that are already patrolling Washington, D.C. While National Guard members have so far played a limited role in law enforcement in D.C., protesters are calling on Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to reevaluate and reassess his decision.

Ohio lawmakers propose changes to school transportation laws

State lawmakers aim to reform Ohio's school transportation system by proposing new laws before the end of the year. The chair of the Senate Education Committee says that charter and private school students are unfairly treated by the system. State Senator Andrew Brenner says too many public school districts are refusing to bus charter and private school kids when they’re required to by law.

Back-to-school shopping with Chat GPT

Technology is helping take the stress out of back-to-school shopping, especially when it comes to that long supply list. News 5 Anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to Dr. Amber Curtis about how AI significantly cut down the time she spent trying to figure out what her kids need this school year.

Cedar Point holds hiring event starting today

Summer may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean things are slowing down at the park just yet. Cedar Point is holding a fall jobs hiring week starting later today. There will be interviews, hiring and orientation right on the spot. It runs today through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cleveland Clinic doctor gives back-to-school sleep advice

It’s the first day of school today for some districts across Northeast Ohio, so we talked to a Cleveland Clinic doctor about how to get into a back-to-school sleep routine, the do’s and don’ts for managing kids who struggle with mornings and how sleep affects attention, learning, and mood—plus tips to improve it.

Beer prices on the rise

Americans enjoy their beer, but you may have noticed it’s a lot more expensive lately to crack open a cold one. We found ways to enjoy your favorite ale or lager and save money on your next pint.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

SR-303 westbound between N. Carpenter and S. Carpenter roads remains closed. Brunswick Police say the road should reopen later this evening after repairs are finished.

The 2nd Street on and off ramps of SR-8 south will be closed between 9:30 am and 3:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

Lakeland Blvd. under SOM Center Rd. is now closed until late August for bridge work.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.