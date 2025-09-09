MORNING DIGEST: 1 person in custody and more arrests expected after Flats Shooting

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, September 9th and here is what you need to know.

One person arrested after shooting in the flats

One person is in custody this morning after a shooting in The Flats left six people injured. In a news conference, Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd said police are following leads they say could help lead to more arrests. Overall, investigators have collected 40 shell casings from four different types of guns, leading police to believe there were several shooters. The shooting happened outside Play Bar and Grill. Within hours of the violence, the city obtained an emergency order to shut down that bar.The city’s law director says the bar has a history of incidents but in response the bar’s managing partner is criticizing the city’s decision. He says his staff shared surveillance video showing it was calm inside the bar just before the shooting caused some customers to rush inside.

Rebuild in progress following fire at Cleveland Heights' Cedar Lee-Meadowbrook apartment complex

It was back in January—when the then upcoming Cedar Lee Meadowbrook or Marquee at Cedar Lee apartments burst into flames. The fire caused extreme devastation to phase two of the project. For months, neighboring businesses and residents experienced the impacts. But it is now taking shape yet again. Our Mike Holden is following through with a look at what's being done to get it open and how folks are navigating around it.

There’s a primary election today for some voters in Cuyahoga County

In Cleveland, 7 of the city’s 15 wards are up for election. Primaries for mayor are happening in East Cleveland and Garfield Heights.There’s also a mayor recall on the ballot in Cleveland Heights. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

American workers are holding on tight to their jobs

Economic uncertainty has workers staying at their jobs at an unexpected rate. Recent data shows job openings are on the decline and employees are nervous about moving to new opportunities. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank has a look at why workers are increasingly unsure about the job market.

ODOT to make safety changes to dangerous intersection

The Ohio Department of Transportation is making plans to make a dangerous intersection in Medina County Safer. It’s all focused around U.S. 224 and Vandemark Road. As the road is currently designed, drivers must cross multiple lanes to make that left turn. That has led to some severe crashes over the years. Work is set to begin in 2027.

Traffic impacts

Inspections continue on the Charles Berry Bascule Bridge in Lorain. Lane restrictions will be in place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

The intersection of Old State Road and Chardon Windsor Road in Geauga County is now a four way stop. ODOT is making the changes after multiple fatal crashes there.

Lane restrictions are now in place along I-90 eastbound between Hilliard Blvd. and Alger Rd. Three lanes instead of the usual four will be open until November 2026.

Lane restrictions are now in place along I-90 eastbound between Hilliard Blvd. and Alger Rd. Three lanes instead of the usual four will be open until November 2026.