MORNING DIGEST: Marijuana advocates challenging Ohio’s newly signed hemp and marijuana law

Marijuana advocates challenging Ohio’s newly signed hemp and marijuana law

Marijuana advocates are challenging Ohio's newly signed hemp and marijuana law. They are pushing back against restrictions that would keep intoxicating hemp products out of gas stations and convenience stores. News 5's Mike Holden will be live to tell us what the next steps are.

One teen dead and two in custody after shooting at Raising Cane's in Mayfield Heights

One teenager has died, and two others are in custody after a shooting in Mayfield Heights at a Raising Cane's. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Phillip Logino Jr. A 14-year-old and an 18-year-old were taken into custody. Raising Cane's told News 5 they are "cooperating fully with local law enforcement as they investigate."

Meteorologist Trent Magill and traffic reporter, Caitlin Hunt tracking weather and road conditions

The roads are a little slick this morning, and it's still windy outside. Meteorologist Trent Magill will be live at Edgewater tracking the snow for us this morning. Transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt will be checking on road conditions and letting us know what areas we need to avoid.

Flu cases surge nationwide as Ohio hospitalizations double ahead of holiday travel

There's been a spike in flu cases across the country, reaching nearly 5 million. In Ohio, the number of hospitalizations from the flu doubled in the last week just as the holiday travel season started. Doctors say the best way to stop the spread is by washing your hands and staying home if you are sick.

Bay Village police launch program to improve traffic stops for people with autism

Bay Village Police launch program designed to help improve traffic stops for people with autism. It's called the Blue Envelope Program. Traffic reporter Caitlin Hunt will be

live this morning to explain how it works.

Cavs defeat San Antonio Spurs 113 to 101

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the win column after their win Monday night over the San Antonio Spurs. Jarrett Allen led the team with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Darius Garland had 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Cavs will take on the Phoenix Suns tomorrow at Rocket Arena. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.

