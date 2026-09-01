Morning Digest: City of Cleveland launches E-Bike rebate program

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, September 1, and here is what you need to know.

17-year-old faces charges after shooting in Barberton McDonald's parking lot

A 17-year-old is facing charges after a shooting in a McDonald's parking lot in Barberton. Investigators say the shooting started over an ongoing feud between teens who attend Towpath Trail High School. According to police, no one was shot, but two people went to the hospital.

City of Cleveland launches new e-bike program for residents

The City of Cleveland is helping residents buy electric bicycles. Starting today, you can apply for a new e-bike rebate program. This morning, News 5's Maya Lockett will be live to share more details on how this program works and how you can apply.

The worst is over for major Streetsboro construction project

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the worst of a big Streetsboro construction project is over. We've been telling you about the work that's been happening along a major intersection. Now, crews are moving to a new phase of construction. Your transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning to share what's next for the project.

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Your forecast

Heat advisories in effect today and again Wednesday. Temps soaring into the lower 90s with heat index readings +100º ... Gotta make sure you're staying hydrated and taking this late summer heat seriously.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

In Lorain, ODOT will continue inspections of the Charles Berry Bascule Bridge. Today crews will inspect the underside of the bridge. Tomorrow, crews will inspect the bridge deck. ODOT said a lane closure will be needed for tomorrow's inspections.

In Lakewood, the intersection of Madison Avenue and West 117th Street will have traffic flow changes for construction. Eastbound traffic on Madison will be detoured south down West 177th Street and Berea Road. Left turns are also prohibited at the intersection.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.