Morning Digest: 18-day deep freeze finally ends

Concerns about ice thawing as temps rise

Local first responders are on alert for possible ice rescues and ice jams with the temperatures above freezing for the first time in 18 days. It's not uncommon to see people walking on frozen Lake Erie this time of year, but if you live near Cleveland, just stay off the ice. A large crack, now over 100 miles long, has formed across the lake, and thawing temperatures in the coming days may increase its size.

Concerned citizens plan rally in Medina over ICE operations

Today, a group of concerned citizens in Medina plan to testify at the county commissioner's meeting regarding the county's plan regarding immigration officers. They say it's a matter of time before ice agents show up in Ohio so they want a plan in place ahead of time. The group "We The People" plan to introduce a resolution at the meeting this morning asking them to acknowledge the constitutional rights of Americans. Ohio Governor Mike Dewine told reporters yesterday he would be notified if ICE plans to come to Ohio. The commissioners' meeting is this morning at 9:30 at the administration building in Medina. Following the meeting, there will be a march to Medina Square where a rally is planned.

David Njoku leaving Cleveland Browns

After nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns, tight end David Njoku announced he will not be wearing orange and brown for the upcoming season. Njoku made the announcement on Instagram on Monday evening, saying he is grateful for his time in Cleveland. The pro-bowler was a first-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017 out of the University of Miami. During his time in Cleveland, Njoku became the second in Browns history with 351 career receptions, behind Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome.

New parking system rolls out in Cleveland's University Circle Neighborhood

The city of Cleveland continues to roll out its new street parking program across the city. The program is already implemented in Ohio City and downtown Cleveland. This week, the program will begin in University Circle.

