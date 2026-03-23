Morning Digest: 2 dead after plane collides with vehicle at LaGuardia Airport

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, March 23, and here is what you need to know.

2 dead after Air Canada plane collides with vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport

A deadly crash at LaGuardia Airport overnight. Two people are dead and more than a dozen injured after an Air Canada Express plane collided with a fire truck on the tarmac. Air-traffic data shows the Air Canada flight from Montreal landed at LaGuardia at 11:40 p.m. Some time shortly after touching down, the plane collided with a firetruck. LaGuardia closed immediately. A notice has been issued by the FAA, announcing that airport operations will remain suspended until 2 pm Monday. Several flights from Hopkins to LaGuardia have already been canceled this morning.

Several flights cancelled from Cleveland Hopkins to New York's LaGuardia Airport

Restoration work begins today at St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral in Cleveland

Construction equipment will roll into Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood on Monday as work begins to restore the fire-damaged St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral. The fire on May 28, 2024, caused millions of dollars in damage. Flames — and the water used to extinguish them — damaged the roof, attic, iconic copper domes, and worship space, including many sacred relics. Investigators ruled the fire accidental, caused by roofers performing repairs.

Gas prices continue to rise

If you were hoping that a new week would bring some relief at the gas pump, we're sorry to tell you that's not the case. Prices are now more than a dollar higher than they were just a month ago. AAA says the national average is $3.94 a gallon - up a quarter in just a week. Here in Ohio, it's $3.95 a gallon. That's 30 cents more than we were paying a week ago and 86 cents higher than last month. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy says as long as the war with Iran continues and the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, oil prices will keep going up.

Jury is still out on HB6 trial

Jurors will continue deliberating today in the bribery trial against two former FirstEnergy executives charged in the biggest corruption scheme ever in Ohio. Chuck Jones and Mike Dowling are accused of bribing Ohio Public Utilities Chair Sam Randazzo with more than $4 million and providing $60 million more in exchange to pass HB6, a $1 billion bailout for Ohio's two nuclear power plants. Jones is facing four charges and could spend 33 years in prison if convicted. Dowling is facing seven charges and up to 50 years in prison.

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Your forecast

Winter is back! Temps are in the 30s all day with wind chills in the 20s. The north breeze won't just keep us cold; it's also fueling lake effect snow. Plan on minor accumulations with brief bursts of snow. Roads will be slick while it's snowing.

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.