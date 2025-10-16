MORNING DIGEST: 2 in critical condition after fire at apartment building on Cleveland's east side

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, October 16th and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

2 in critical condition after fire at apartment building in Cleveland's Hough neighborhood

We are following breaking news. Cleveland EMS tell us 2 people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire at the Kenmore Commons apartments on Wade Park Avenue in Cleveland. We are working to learn more details.

Man accused of shooting deputy U.S. marshal to appear in federal court today

A Cleveland man is facing federal charges after authorities say he shot a deputy U.S. marshal in the arm as officers tried to arrest him. Larry Wiley is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail. He will appear in federal court here in Cleveland at 9 a.m. this morning after being charged with assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. yesterday at an apartment building on East 91st Street and Stewart Avenue in the city's Glenville neighborhood. It marked the first time that a member of the fugitive task force had been shot. The unit was formed in 2003 and has since made more than 60,000 arrests. The task force pairs deputy marshals with local police officers to track down and arrest people charged in violent crimes.

88 ODOT vehicles or workers have been hit so far in 2025, 4 more than all of 2024

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and ODOT are once again urging driving to move over or slow down for roadside workers. Since January 2025, ODOT employees, vehicles, and equipment, have been struck 88 times. This unfortunately surpasses the 2024 total of 84. So far this year, there have been more than 3,200 work zone crashes in Ohio. Among those there have been 17 fatal crashes and another 79 crashes where serious injury is suspected. Last week, OSHP Aviation Section and Troopers from the Elyria Post joined ODOT in a work zone where crews were cleaning drainage structures on U.S. Route 20 near Grafton Road in Lorain County. During the approximately two-hour work operation, 21 motorists were cited for violations of Ohio’s Move Over law.

FBI warns about phantom hackers targeting your bank account

A multi-phase scam that targets Americans' bank accounts has cost victims more than $1 billion since last year, according to the FBI. The so-called "phantom hacker" scam begins with a pop-up, text message or email claiming there's something wrong with your computer. Responding to these messages can give criminals access to monitor your computer activity. The scam escalates with phone calls from people pretending to be from the victim's bank and supposed FBI agents. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with agent Charles Johnston with the Cleveland FBI who says the scam is effective because the criminals prey on people's fears about their financial security.

Great Lakes Brewing Co.'s annual First Pour party will kick off in just a few hours

The First Pour party begins at 11 a.m. but a word of caution lines form very early. The party is a festive launch for the brewery’s cult classic Christmas Ale. Fans often dress in their best, craziest and colorful red and green outfits. Customers at the brewery can pick up Christmas Ale at the gift shop to take home with them beginning tomorrow.

