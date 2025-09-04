MORNING DIGEST: 2 lanes reopen on Cleveland’s Memorial Shoreway

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, Sept. 4 and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

2 lanes reopen on Shoreway after water main break causes traffic delays

We have some good news this morning on the water main break that’s caused quite the back-up for thousands of drivers trying to get into downtown Cleveland for the Shoreway. The lanes have reopened in the eastbound direction. But the water main break still hasn’t been fixed and officials are telling drivers to plan for more delays.

Lawmakers pushing for more property tax reform

We've been telling you about a growing share of Ohioans who want property taxes to be eliminated. Some state lawmakers are now pushing for more changes. A group of House Republicans is rolling out the “Taxpayer Freedom Trilogy.” It’s a three-bill package they hope will strike a middle ground and break the impasse on real reform before it’s too late.

There are signs of a housing market shift

The housing market is showing signs of a shift - buyers have more power as sellers become more urgent. For small investors, it's a sweet spot. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank explains what Realtors are watching in the market

How to protect your information after a TransUnion data breach

Credit reporting giant TransUnion has suffered a data breach that compromised Social Security numbers for 4.4 million customers. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with a security expert about what victims can do to protect their information.

Your forecast

Traffic impacts

