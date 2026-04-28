Morning Digest: 2 ODOT vehicles hit overnight on I-90 in Euclid

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, April 28 and here is what you need to know.

2 ODOT vehicles hit overnight in separate incidents

We are following breaking news from overnight. Two ODOT vehicles were hit on I-90 in Euclid around 12:45 a.m. The first one was on I-90 easbound near E. 260th Street. Video from our overnight News tracker shows a car into the blocking truck with heavy damage. The second ODOT vehicle hit was on I-90 westbound just west of E. 260th Street. Video from this scene shows a car into an ODOT truck that was blocking the scene. We are working to learn more on if anyone was injured.

Solon City School District seeks first levy in eight years

The Solon City School District is asking voters to approve Issue 4. It's an upcoming tax levy supporters say is essential to maintain the district’s number one spot for student achievement and 5-star State Ranking. More importantly, they say it would avoid staffing and budget cuts. Your Cuyahoga County reporter Mike Holden talked to the superintendent and voters for and against the levy.

'It's critical we pass this to avoid cuts.'

Cleveland’s 2026 cruise season begins today

The Port of Cleveland is getting ready to kick off its 2026 cruise season today. Its first passenger vessel of the year is set to arrive later this morning officially marking the start of the season. The Victory I, operated by Victory Cruise Lines, is a boutique, all-inclusive vessel that accommodates approximately 190 to 202 guests. Port officials say the arrival signals what could be a record-breaking year for Cleveland’s growing cruise industry. In 2025, the port recorded 53 cruise ship visits and about 8,700 passengers, generating an estimated $1.3 million in direct visitor spending. Leaders expect to surpass those numbers in 2026 with 57 cruise ship calls scheduled.

Cleveland's 2026 cruise season kicks off Tuesday

Rocky River holding public meeting tonight on construction project

The City of Rocky River is inviting residents to a public meeting tonight to discuss major improvements to Beachcliff Boulevard and Cornwall Road. Those upgrades will include fixing aging sewers, watermains, and roadways, along with new curbs and safer pedestrian features. City leaders and engineers will also discuss traffic calming measures to improve neighborhood safety. Everyone is encouraged to attend, ask questions, and share input. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall inside the Don Umerley Civic Center.

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Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

In Hudson, crews are working on the railroad crossing at Seasons Road. Crews will be at the crossing for another five days. The detour will take drivers through Stow using Hudson Drive and Allen Road.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.