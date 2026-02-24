Morning Digest: 2 people shot at Olive Garden in Warrensville Heights

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, February 24, and here is what you need to know.

2 people shot at Olive Garden in Warrensville Heights

Warrensville Heights Police were called to the Harvard Road location around 10:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting. Warrensville Heights Police Dispatch told News 5 that two people were shot here. The victims were then rushed to a local hospital for treatment. It is unknown if the shooting happened inside or outside the restaurant. They are expected to release more details later this morning.

President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address tonight

The president will use tonight's State of the Union to champion his first year back in office. With control of Congress on the line in the midterm elections, Trump is expected to tout what he calls "economic strength.” It comes as the Supreme Court just struck down the tariffs that he had imposed on nearly every country using an emergency powers law. But the president says he still wants to pursue a 15% global tariff, arguing it would protect American industry. Foreign policy could dominate the night - especially Iran. In recent days, Trump has said he is considering a limited strike on Iran, amid a major U.S. Military buildup in the region.

Ohio announces agencies to take part in Drone First Responder Pilot Program

Ohio has selected nine public safety agencies to participate in the first Ohio State Drone First Responder Pilot Program, which aims to expand rapid aerial response capabilities.

The program is led by the Ohio Department of Transportation and DriveOhio. It was created under Ohio House Bill 96, which allows agencies to deploy state-approved, NDAA-compliant drone systems capable of rapid launch, real-time video streaming to command staff, and more. The following agencies have been selected to participate:



City of Springfield Police/Fire/EMS

Athens Police Department

Lima Police Department

Toledo Police Department

Violet Township Fire/EMS

Austintown Fire Department

City of Hamilton Police/Fire/EMS

Amherst Police Department

Kelleys Island Fire/EMS

Health savings accounts offer long-term growth potential

HSAs let people with high-deductible health plans save pretax, invest, and withdraw tax-free for medical costs. Experts say more Americans could benefit from investing. Experts call HSAs the triple tax advantage because contributions are pretax, investment growth is tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified medical expenses are also tax-free. New in 2026, individuals can contribute up to $4400 a year or $8,750 for families. With an additional $1,000 catch-up contribution starting at age 55.

Cavs to honor Myles Garrett at tonight’s game

Tonight is a big night in Cleveland sports. The Cavs host the New York Knicks in a big game between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. There will be even more energy inside Rocket Arena as fans celebrate Myles Garrett. Throughout the game, the Cavs will honor Garrett for his second NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Garrett recently broke the league’s single-season sack record. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Your forecast

Frigid cold and I'm still tracking the last few snowflakes this morning... We're much drier the rest of the day. Much breezier also. Gusts to 30mph out of the southwest will help us jump back into the lower 30s this afternoon. More snow tonight, more warmth tomorrow afternoon.

Traffic impact

Crews are at the scene of a water main break in Cleveland at the intersection of Saint Clair Avenue and London Road. With standing water in the area, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The Charles Berry Bascule Bridge in Lorain will be closed this week and next for maintenance. Crews will be on the bridge daily between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Expect various lane restrictions on the U.S. Route 6 bridge in Willoughby Hills. Crews are beginning a months-long bridge replacement project. Various lane restrictions will also be in place on lanes underneath the bridge along I-271. The bridge will close next week as the replacement project begins.

