Morning Digest: 20 vehicles involved in crash on I-271 just north of I-480

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, March 24th, and here is what you need to know.

20 vehicles involved in crash on I-271 just north of I-480

We are following breaking news from overnight. A total of 20 vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 271 northbound just north of Interstate 480 in Warrensville Heights. Multiple people were taken from the scene by EMS for unknown injuries. No hazardous materials were spilled. The crash occurred in the express lanes on a bridge overpass, which was icy when first responders arrived on scene. The crash is under investigation. The roadway has now reopened.

Avon Lake Planning Commission to review plan for lakefront redevelopment

Tonight, Avon Lake’s Planning Commission will consider a proposed plan that would redevelop the former power plant site along Lake Erie into a public park and mixed-use district that could eventually include restaurants, housing, marinas and hotels. Under the plan, the area would shift toward a range of uses including multi-family housing, offices, retail businesses, restaurants, bars and cultural facilities. The district is intended to be developed in multiple phases over several years, with new roads, bike and hiking trails and public green space built to city standards and connected to the existing street grid. Tonight’s planning commission meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Avon Lake City Hall.

Lorain County communities receive recreational cannabis tax revenue

Communities across Ohio that host recreational cannabis dispensaries are finally getting tax revenue they were promised when voters approved adult-use marijuana in 2023. According to state tax records, three communities in Lorain County earned a combined total of nearly $820,000 in recreational cannabis tax revenue between September 2024 and November 2025. Elyria brought in the most at $374,000. Elyria Mayor Kevin Brubaker told Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley he wasn’t sure the city would ever see the money.

Retailers say price cuts on are on the way

The high cost of groceries, gas, and utilities continue to strain household budgets.But some major retailers are signaling relief at the checkout lane.Target announced it is lowering prices on thousands of items this spring.While Kroger’s CEO says price cuts could come later this year. These moves are big wins for consumers. It’s also a way for stores to stand out in competitive retail landscape.

Ohio Supreme Court to hear HB 68 case

The state supreme court is going to hearing arguments in a case today over House Bill 68.That's the bill that banned gender-affirming care for transgender kids. Lower courts have gone back and forth over a lawsuit against it on behalf of two families who said their children were put at rick because of the bill. The father of one of those children testified back in 2024. Attorney General Dave Yost to eventually appealed to the supreme court - which will decide whether the Ohio constitution gives parents the right to make these medical care decisions.

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