MORNING DIGEST: 3 men hospitalized following severe two-vehicle crash at East 260th Street and Euclid Avenue

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, June 26 here is what you need to know.

3 men hospitalized following severe two-vehicle crash at East 260th and Euclid Avenue

A crash on East 260th Street and Euclid Avenue sent three men to the hospital. News 5 crews were on the scene, where two vehicles were heavily damaged. Euclid EMS told News 5 that they had to use hydraulic tools to extricate one person. All three men were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Gov. DeWine vetoes mail-in Voting ID bill

A new bill that would require Ohioans to show their ID when voting by mail made its way to the governor's desk. However, Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed the legislation. This morning, we will hear voters' reaction to DeWine's veto.

New bill could lower learner's permit age to 15

There's a new bill that's making its way through the legislature that could get teenagers on the road sooner. Senate Bill 419 proposes allowing 15-year-olds to get their learner's permit. This morning, transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt is going to break down what this means for families with teens.

Ohio Senate bill could allow teens to get a learner's permit at 15

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Cleveland weather

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Traffic impact

The ramp from I-90 westbound to I-77 southbound will be closed at 11 p.m. tonight and reopen tomorrow at 9 a.m. The detour will be I-90 westbound to W. 41st Street, then N. Marginal Rd. to W. 44th St., then S. Marginal Rd. to I-90 eastbound, then I-490 east to I-77.

The I-490 east exit ramp to Broadway Avenue will be closed on Saturday through October. The detour will be I-77 northbound to Woodland Avenue to East 55th Street.

The West 7th Street ramp to I-490 east will close on Saturday through October. The detour will be Quigley Road to West 3rd Street to Canal Road to East 9th Street to Orange Avenue to I-77 southbound to I-490 eastbound.

The ramp from I-90 eastbound to East 9th Street will close on Monday. The closure will last through October. The detour will be to exit I-90 eastbound at Ontario Street and take Carnegie Avenue to East 9th Street.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.