MORNING DIGEST: Bar boarded up after 5 injured in shooting in the Flats

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, September 8th and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Bar boarded up after 5 injured in shooting in the Flats

Cleveland police said 5 people, including one person who officers believe to be a suspect, were taken to the hospital after a bar fight led to a shooting in the Flats East Bank on Sunday evening. Cleveland EMS transported the victims to MetroHealth Medical Center. 3 of the victims are in critical condition. 2 are in stable condition. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement, “I’m outraged by the shooting in The Flats this evening. Gun violence has no place in our city — period. While the investigation is still unfolding, I’ve already directed my team to immediately shut down and board up the bar involved. We will hold everyone accountable to the fullest extent of the law.” A city spokesman confirmed the bar involved is Play Bar and Grill.

New I-90 lane restrictions in Lakewood begin today

New lane restrictions will begin today for drivers heading east on Interstate 90 from Rocky River through the middle of Lakewood. Odot said the four lanes will be reduced to three lanes from Hilliard Boulevard to Alger Road. These lane restrictions are expected to remain in place until November 2026.

Browns open season with brutal 17-16 loss to Bengals

Miscues cost Cleveland Browns in 17-16 season-opening loss to Cincinnati Bengals.The team had two crucial interceptions and a missed field goal and extra point that helped the Bengals hang on. The Browns will now head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Local elementary school temporarily closed for asbestos testing

An elementary school in Solon will be closed for the next few days while asbestos testing is underway.The temporary closure comes after the district says elevated levels of asbestos were found in one classroom at Roxbury Elementary. The district says the same area was tested again and it came back negative for asbestos. Due to the conflicting results, the school said it will be using a third-party lab to confirm the previous testing.

Cleveland Orchestra mourns passing of Music Director Laureate Christoph von Dohnányi

The Cleveland Orchestra announced the passing of a former music Director Sunday night. According to a press release, Laureate Christoph von Dohnányi passed away on Saturday at 95 years old.

Safewise adds Cybercrime question to annual state of safety report.

A national organization is changing up its annual state of safety report to include a category of crime that’s on the rise. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Daniel Delgado, a data analyst with Safewise. He and his team track personal safety and theft trends. This year, for the first time in a decade of tracking, Safewise added a question to its survey about Cybercrime.

The National Report

Your forecast

Traffic impacts

