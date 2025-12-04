MORNING DIGEST: 8 ODOT snow plows hit this week

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, December 4th, and here is what you need to know.

8 ODOT snow plows have been hit in the last week

Last winter, 54 ODOT plows were struck by vehicles across the state. That shattered the previous record of 22. And these crashes don’t appear to be slowing down this winter season. ODOT says 8 of their plows have been hit in the last week.

Avon football team to honor fallen teammate during state title game tonight

Avon will face Anderson tonight for the Division II state title at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The Eagles’ historic state title run is motivated by the memory of former captain Jeremiah Kelly. Jeremiah led the Eagles to a 16–0 record and the school’s first-ever state championship last season. After graduating early, he enrolled at the University of Cincinnati and joined spring practice with the Bearcats. In April, he was found unresponsive. It was later discovered he had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition that causes thickening of the heart muscle.

Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes bill allowing younger teens to work later

Governor Mike Dewine has vetoed a bill that would allow 14 and 15 year olds to work longer hours on school nights. The proposed bill would've allowed those teens to work until 9 p.m. Current law bars 14- and 15-year-olds from working past 7 p.m. during the school year. Those for the bill said it would help with staffing shortages but opponents say the longer hours wouldn't do much to fill the most in-demand jobs.

American women are increasingly the breadwinner

Between glass ceilings and outdated expectations at home, women were less likely seen as the main salary earners in relationships. But one superstar may be helping change all that. The so-called "Taylor Swift" effect is empowering women to be the breadwinner in the family- and be proud of it.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 4:30

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.