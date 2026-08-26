MORNING DIGEST: A beautiful day weather wise

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's August 26, and here is what you need to know.

Red Chimney reopens

After a devastating fire last year, Red Chimney in Parma is opening its doors again.

State Highway Patrol, Cuyahoga County police ramp up enforcement

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Cuyahoga County police are targeting speeding, reckless driving and distracted driving along three major roadways.

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Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Your forecast

Temperatures are returning to more seasonable levels for Wednesday, with highs reaching the lower 80s. Clouds will increase through the day, but most of the daylight hours stay rain-free. Rain and a few thunderstorms arrive Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. A strong storm will be possible, mainly in our western region.

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.