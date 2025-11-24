MORNING DIGEST: Advances in the search for missing kids here in Ohio

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, November 24th, and here is what you need to know.

Advances in the search for missing kids in Ohio

This morning, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley is taking a closer look at how police here in Ohio are now responding to missing children cases. Sylvia Colon is the co-founder of the Cleveland Family Missing Center for Children and Adults. Since the agency began 7 years ago, Colon has noticed what she calls a real change with how Cleveland police respond to cases, especially when it comes to social media. Wadsworth Police Sergeant Vivan Feke is a volunteer member of the Medina County Child Abduction Response Team. She says there is new advanced technology available today like license plate cameras and cell phone tracking that are key to helping solve these cases.

Shedeur Sanders wins first NFL start

Shedeur Sanders is officially 1-0 in his NFL starting career. He and the Browns dominated the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-10, in Sanders’ first career start on Sunday. With his dad, Deion Sanders, in attendance, Sanders made some big plays the Browns had lacked in the passing game while completing 11 of 20 attempts for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Sanders became the first Browns rookie quarterback to win his first start since 1995.

Dance for Parkinson’s program at Playhouse Square earns international recognition

A Playhouse Square program that helps Parkinson’s patients fend-off the fallout from the disease is now among an elite group. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank gave us an exclusive sneak peak before the program officially launched at the Connor Palace a year ago. The initiative creates arts programming for people with neurological disorders in Northeast Ohio. Those efforts have now earned Playhouse Square the title of A “Dance for PD Licensed Affiliate. The first in Ohio and one of only 23 worldwide.

Cuyahoga County Scam Squad warns of corrections center phone scams

The Cuyahoga County Scam Squad and Sheriff’s Department are warning residents about a new scam in which criminals pose as deputies and contact the families of newly booked individuals. The scammers ask family members to pay for ankle monitors so their loved ones can be released from custody. Residents are advised that deputies will NEVER call citizens to ask for payments of any kind.

High demand this tech season

Before you drop hundreds of dollars on holiday gadgets – hold on! We've got the insider scoop on which electronics are worth spending your money on this black friday weekend, so you don't end up draining the budget.

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Sun early but clouds rolling in today will lead to rain tonight and Tuesday... We're rebounding first though. Temps jump back into the middle 50s today. Enjoy it, the rest of the week is NOT great. Rain, wind, cold and snow... We're diving back into winter for Thanksgiving.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

The ramp from State Route 8 South to Broad Boulevard will be closed today from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for bridge repairs. The detour will be SR 8 south to Howe Avenue to Main Street to Broad Boulevard.

Beginning December 1st, several ramps along State Route will close until late fall 2027. The ramps are:

The State Route 8 northbound ramp to Glenwood Avenue. Drivers can use Tallmadge Avenue to Home Avenue as a detour.

Perkins Street to SR-8 north ramp. The detour will be Perkins Street to Goodkirk Street to Buchtel Avenue to Fountain Street to State Route 8 northbound.

State Route 8 southbound to Buchtel Avenue. The detour will be State Route 8 south to Perkins Street to Goodkirk Street.



View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.