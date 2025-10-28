MORNING DIGEST: Air traffic controllers to hand out flyers to passengers at Hopkins today

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, October 28th and here is what you need to know.

Air traffic controllers to hand out flyers to passengers at Hopkins today

Today, a group of Northeast Ohio air traffic controllers and other aviation safety professionals will be visible in passenger terminals at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. They will be handing out leaflets and making their case to travelers on how the shutdown is negatively impacting the National Aviation System and the workers who keep it running safely. It comes as today marks the first zero paycheck for air traffic controllers, even as they work mandatory overnight six days a week and hours a day.

Power returns to city of Wadsworth

The lights are back on in Wadsworth. Power was restored a little after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. It comes after a FirstEnergy transmission pole caught fire Monday afternoon, causing a citywide power outage lasting more than 10 hours. officials have confirmed a new pole had been put in place, and by 1:18 a.m., restoration of electricity services was said to be restored.

Tracking Hurriane Melissa

Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a Category 5 storm as it moves closer to Jamaica, where forecasters expect it to unleash catastrophic flooding, landslides and widespread damage. At that strength, it would be the strongest hurricane to hit the island since record-keeping began in 1851.

Beef prices hit record highs

Trade, weather and other production issues are causing prices at the grocery store to rise by the day. Beef is up 13% compared to this time last year. Ohio farmers say the price to raise up that cattle in the first place is going up. And now they are being forced to pass that on to the consumer.

Baldwin Wallace grad opens up thrift shop

A recent college grad is taking the fashion world by storm. Months after graduating from Baldwin Wallace University-- He's opened his own brick and mortar thrift shop. It comes as thrifting has surged in popularity thanks to affordability and a strong desire for nostalgic looks of years past.

