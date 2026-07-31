MORNING DIGEST: Akron adds safety posts along Memorial Parkway

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's July 31, and here is what you need to know.
Akron adds safety posts along Memorial Parkway
The new safety additions come after community members expressed safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists along the busy stretch of road.
City of Akron adds safety posts along Memorial Parkway
Cyclosopora cases nearly double in Ohio
The state currently has more than 4,000 reported cases.
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