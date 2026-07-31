MORNING DIGEST: Akron adds safety posts along Memorial Parkway

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's July 31, and here is what you need to know.

Akron adds safety posts along Memorial Parkway

The new safety additions come after community members expressed safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists along the busy stretch of road.

City of Akron adds safety posts along Memorial Parkway

Cyclosopora cases nearly double in Ohio

The state currently has more than 4,000 reported cases.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.