Morning Digest: Akron firefighters warn budget cuts could impact 911 response times

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, March 19, and here is what you need to know.

Akron firefighters warn budget decisions could impact emergency response times

Firefighters in Akron are raising concerns about proposed city budget changes, warning they could affect how quickly emergency crews respond to 911 calls. Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 says because of staffing shortages, the department has increasingly been forced to operate with “comboed units,” where the same firefighters and paramedics staff both a fire engine and a medic unit. In some cases, medical units may also be placed out of service.

Ohio marijuana restrictions to take effect Friday after repeal effort falls short

A new Ohio law banning the sale of THC drinks and certain hemp products will go into effect tomorrow. That's because the group "Ohioans for Cannabis Choice" did not gather enough signatures to put Senate Bill 56 before voters on the ballot. Lawmakers passed the bill late last year. And when signing it-- Governor Dewine vetoed a part that would've let breweries, bars, and retailers sell THC drinks through the end of the year. Local breweries say the ban could be a huge hit to their business. Others in the cannabis industry are in support of the bill. They argue that these products have always been illegal, and the law just wasn't being enforced. Breweries have filed suit against the bill and that lawsuit is still pending.

NCAA wrestling championships begin today at Rocket Arena

The NCAA wrestling championships begin today in Downtown Cleveland. More than 70 schools will be represented with more than 300 wrestlers. Starting today, six different sessions will be held inside Rocket Arena over the next three days. Tens of thousands of dollars in revenue is expected to be generated. There's also a fan fest at Tower City the next three days! You can be a part of clinics and watch demonstrations on a full-size wrestling mat and meet former Olympians. The best part? It's free!

Bay Village is asking the state for nearly $1 million to make the walk to school safer

The city of Bay Village has been working to update its school safety travel plan. High visibility crosswalks, rectangular rapid flashing beacons and changes to traffic flow along several streets are some of the things the city is looking into. The city has applied for one of the Ohio Department of Transportation's safe routes to school grants to cover the almost $1 million dollars in costs.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Today As It Happened

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.