MORNING DIGEST: Akron launches new violence intervention program

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, June 12, and here is what you need to know.

Akron launches new violence intervention program

The city of Akron is launching a new partnership with a local hospital system on a new violence intervention program called, "Pivot". Yesterday, city leaders took more steps to stop the violence in Highland square. Almost every bar in Highland Square agreed to close at midnight this weekend. Later this morning, we are expected to hear more about Pivot during a news conference.

Solon police hunt ATM break-in suspects

Police are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into an ATM. The alarm went off at the citizens bank on Som Center Road around 4:30 yesterday evening. Surveillance video shows two people dressed in black quickly opening the machine. Anyone with information is asked to contact Solon police.

New lakefront restaurant opens in Cleveland

A brand new lakefront restaurant and sailing center are officially opening in Cleveland. It's called "The Galley" and you can check out all the restaurant has to offer. This morning, news 5 reporter, Mike Holden will be live showing us around the new restaurant.

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Today As It Happened

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