Morning Digest: Police search for 2 suspects after Toledo festival shooting

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, June 8th, and here is what you need to know.

Police search for 2 suspects after Toledo festival shooting

A shooting at a Toledo community festival left at least 12 people wounded and sent panicked crowds scrambling for safety. Gunfire broke out at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Old West End Festival, an event that has celebrated the community for 53 years. One food truck vendor said customers warned her they felt unsafe before the shots were fired. When the violence started, she helped hide a couple's young daughter inside her truck. The vendors sheltered inside the truck for about 8 minutes before it was safe to come out. Toledo police are searching for 2 suspected shooters. Vendors are now calling for safety checkpoints at future events.

Westlake police launch crackdown on reckless driving at Crocker Park

The Westlake Police Department is launching a major crackdown on reckless and destructive driving near Crocker Park and Crocker Road after data shows incidents in the area have nearly doubled year-over-year. The department tells your Cuyahoga County reporter Mike Holden speeding, racing, burnouts, and loud vehicles have become a growing problem at one of the city's busiest areas, where shoppers and diners frequent the popular destination. Dashcam video captured by Westlake police shows the sound of tires screeching and engines revving in the area. As part of the initiative, drivers can expect to see both marked and unmarked police cars, foot patrols, and an overall larger presence near Crocker Park. Vogel said saturation details will take place on Friday and Saturday nights, with activity typically ramping up around 8 p.m. Officers will conduct traffic stops and coordinated control patterns throughout the area.

Akron police investigate overnight shooting on McKinley Avenue

Akron police are investigating a shooting that happened on McKinley Avenue. It happened around 1:00 a.m. At this time, we don't know if anyone was injured but video from our overnight newstracker shows a house with a number of bullet holes and more than 20 evidence markers in the street.

'Big Boy' locomotive visits Ohio for first time in 80+ years

Union Pacific's "Big Boy" locomotive is rolling through Northeast Ohio today as part of a coast-to-coast tour celebrating America's 250th birthday. Big Boy is the last operating locomotive of its kind. It is 133 feet long and weighs 1.2 million pounds. This is the first time the train has visited Ohio in more than 80 years. It will make short stops in Lorain this morning and Euclid this afternoon.

Tickets on sale now for Asian Lantern Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The popular summer tradition returns next month with illuminated displays after dark, running July 9 through Aug. 23. New interactive experiences debut this year, including a K-pop family dance party. The festival also features live performances and culturally inspired food. Visitors can walk through tunnels and themed areas. On select nights, guests can also choose to drive through the festival. A special lantern 5K race will take place July 21. Discounted tickets are available in advance online now.

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