Morning Digest: Akron Police processing their own criminal complaints on weekends 

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, May 8, and here is what you need to know.

Akron Police officers processing their own criminal complaints on weekends

Akron Police officers are taking on new clerical duties on the weekends. The Clerk of Courts Office is now closing from midnight Sunday to 8 a.m. on Monday. Officials say a new electronic system and budget constraints prompted the closure. Officers must now process their own criminal complaints during those hours. The police union says this frustrates an already short-staffed department. Leaders worry the extra paperwork takes officers away from proactive police work. The union fears this could lead to more clerical work for officers in the future.

Road closures for busy weekend downtown

Downtown Cleveland will be packed this Saturday with more than 100,000 people expected. Fans are heading to a Zach Bryan concert along with Cavs and Guardians games. City leaders say you should expect major traffic delays. Rolling road closures near Huntington Bank Field start as early as 2 p.m. You will not be able to drive north on West 3rd Street. Northbound East 9th Street could close by 3 p.m. Officials recommend booking parking ahead of time.

West Side Market vendors launch matching donation campaign for transformation project

Merchants at Cleveland’s iconic West Side Market are doubling down on its future — literally. The United West Side Market Tenants Association is pledging up to $50,000 to match public donations for the market’s $70 million Transformation Project. The fundraiser runs through May 25 and aims to raise $100,000 in just three weeks. With more than $60 million already raised, renovations like the recently reopened KeyBank Produce Arcade show that progress is underway. Leaders say the campaign is about preserving the market’s 114-year legacy while bringing new possibilities to life. Every dollar donated will be matched, doubling community impact.

Massive cyberattack impacting Ohio universities

A cybersecurity incident has disrupted Canvas. The primary learning management system is used by thousands of institutions, including Ohio State and Kent State universities. Kent State University put out an alert that Canvas is currently unavailable due to an ongoing security incident affecting many institutions nationwide. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please see this page for any updates." Ben Johnson, a spokesperson for Ohio State University, said that a "national cybersecurity incident" had affected Instructure, the vendor that supports Canvas. Johnson said that Canvas services are unavailable, and anyone who is logged in should close their browser. Ohio University and Bowling Green are among other institutions that also use Canvas.

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Traffic impact

The traffic pattern has changed along Interstate 90 in Lorain County. Westbound traffic now separates around State Route 611, with one lane switching over to the eastbound side. Drivers exiting at State Route 611/57/254 must keep right. Any drivers in the left lane will not be able to exit until they are out of the work zone. The new traffic pattern will be in place through the summer.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.