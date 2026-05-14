Morning Digest: Akron Zoo to open new monkey exhibits and DinoTrek this weekend

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, May 14th, and here is what you need to know.

Akron Zoo to open new monkey exhibits and DinoTrek this weekend

Summer fun is arriving early at the Akron Zoo. The zoo is opening its renovated Legends of the Wild Section this Saturday. Guests can visit the new primate passage building. It features several new monkey species from South America. You can also see new birds and an axolotl salamander. The popular Dino-Trek exhibit is also returning this weekend. It features thirty life-size animatronic dinosaurs spread across the zoo. The dinosaur exhibit is included with regular admission. It will remain open through September eighth.

Cavaliers rally past Pistons 117-113 in OT for 3-2 series lead

James Harden scored a playoff-best 30 points and Donovan Mitchell had 21, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers come back from a nine-point deficit late in regulation to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-113 in overtime on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Cavs will now look to close out the series here at Rocket Arena on Friday night.

Midview High School in Grafton closed today after fire

Classes are canceled today at Midview High School in Grafton after a fire broke out yesterday afternoon. Crews responded to the school just before 2:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames in the girls’ varsity locker room. Staff and students were evacuated while crews worked to extinguish the fire. Firefighters we spoke with say everyone did exactly what they needed to do. The school is closed today to allow for cleanup. Classes will resume Friday.

Body camera video shows moment suspect stabs Wayne County sheriff, sergeant

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is still reviewing criminal charges for the man accused of stabbing a sheriff and a sergeant on Tuesday. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, authorities confronted Chad Palmer on Tuesday after a 9-1-1 caller claimed he threatened his family. The video shows Palmer rushing toward the sheriff and a sergeant with a pocket knife. He stabbed the sergeant in the groin and injured the sheriff before running away. Both men were treated at the hospital and released. Sheriff Thomas Ballinger says he is thankful he and his partner alive.

The City of Akron is spending $6.5 million to repave 50 miles of roads

Warm weather means road construction season is here. The City of Akron is releasing its street resurfacing list for the year. Crews will pave about fifty miles of road across all ten city wards. The city is spending $6.5 million dollars on the project. Officials grade street conditions based on traffic and potholes to decide which roads get fixed first. Funding comes from a tax increase voters approved in 2017. The city is also spending nearly $2 million dollars to replace damaged concrete slabs. That work will focus on the Ellet and Goodyear Heights neighborhoods. Repaving work is already underway. City leaders encourage you to report any potholes or road issues using the 311 app.

President Trump and Xi hold talks in Beijing

President Trump is meeting in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a multi-day summit, during which Trump said he'd seek to deepen diplomatic and economic ties between the world's two largest economic powers. Trump told Xi Jinping that "it’s an honor to be your friend," even as his Chinese counterpart offered warnings about avoiding a possible clash between the two nations during their much-watched bilateral meeting. The meeting was behind closed doors, but the official Xinhua news agency in China reported that Xi told Trump that if Taiwan is not handled correctly, the U.S. and China risk "clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy."

Auto parts climb after tariffs

It is getting much more expensive to fix your car. One year after the white house put a 25 percent tariff on imported auto parts. The cost of keeping vehicles on the road is climbing. New data shows the price of car parts went up nearly four percent in April compared to last year. Overall maintenance and repair costs are up more than five percent. The tariffs were meant to encourage more domestic production. But importers paid more than three and a half billion dollars in tariffs on parts from Canada and Mexico alone last year. Industry experts say many parts will likely never be made in the U.S. Experts say the price of auto parts will eventually level off. But they do not expect those prices to drop back down to pre-tariff levels.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.