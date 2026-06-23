MORNING DIGEST: Amazon Prime Day brings steep discounts

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, June 23, and here is what you need to know.

Amazon Prime Day brings steep discounts

Today is going to be a good day for Amazon customers, because it's Prime Day. Prime Day is Amazon's annual shopping event that offers exclusive deals and steep discounts. Prime members can save anywhere from 40% to 80% on Amazon items, Ninja products, and more. Prime day runs from today through Friday. This morning, we will be speaking with Amazon to find out how you can save money on some of those items in your Amazon wish list.

City of Green Begins Arlington Road construction

The city of Green is making improvements to its roadways. City crews will start construction along Arlington Road. Drivers can expect to see new traffic lanes and safety improvements that include more roundabouts. Transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning to share more details on this project.

Scammer impersonating police calls real law enforcement officer

There are many different kinds of scams you need to watch out for, including getting a call from someone pretending to be a police officer. This morning, a Lorain County Sheriff's official is going to share his experience of how a scammer called him pretending to be a Medina County deputy. The caller told him he needed to pay $2,400 or there would be a warrant issued for his arrest.

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Your forecast

So much sun today! Bright, breezy and comfortable. Low humidity and temps saying quite a few degrees below the norm. We'll have to wait until closer to the weekend for temps near 80º.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.