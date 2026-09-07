Morning Digest: Armed man disrupts Dr. Amy Acton's campaign stop at Canfield Fair

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, September 7, and here is what you need to know.

Armed man disrupts Dr. Amy Acton's campaign stop at Canfield Fair

An armed man is in jail after pushing through a crowd at a campaign stop for gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton. Patrick Havas, 38, entered a Democratic Party tent at the Canfield Fairgrounds yesterday afternoon where Acton was speaking. He began recording on his phone and pushed his way through the crowd, prompting a confrontation with Acton's security detail. Two people were knocked to the ground and injured. Police arrested Havas and found two handguns and brass knuckles on him. Investigators say he never removed the weapons from their holsters. Havas is now charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Other campaign events around the state will continue as planned.

Father arrested in fatal shooting of 22-year-old daughter in East Cleveland

This morning, a man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his daughter in East Cleveland over the weekend. Deputies found a 22-year-old woman dead inside a home on East 134th Street early Sunday morning. The suspect called police and allegedly confessed to the shooting, but left the house before officers arrived. Deputies found him, and now the case is being presented to the prosecutor for charges.

Experts warn of surge in scams this fall and winter

Fraud schemes targeting seniors, holiday shoppers and online buyers increase as cooler months arrive Scammers change their tactics as the seasons change, and experts warn the fall and winter months bring a surge in fraud. Criminals often target seniors during Medicare open enrollment in October. The FBI also warns of a spike in romance scams and fake online storefronts as the holidays approach. To protect yourself, authorities say you should always take a beat before buying. If a website looks legitimate but the web address is slightly off, it is almost certainly a fake.

Final day of the Cleveland National Air Show promises aerial thrills for the whole family

Today is the last day to enjoy the Cleveland National Air Show. This action-packed event has so many aerial thrills for the whole family to enjoy. You can expect to see military jet demonstrations, aerobatics, a jet truck race, and more. Gates open at 9:00 a.m. with flying starting at 10:00 a.m.

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Easy weather today! Sunshine, low humidity, upper 70s and a light northeast breeze. Enjoy your Labor Day!

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