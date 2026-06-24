MORNING DIGEST: Ashtabula flight school returns for third year

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's June 24, and here is what you need to know.

Ashtabula flight school returns for third year

In its third year, the class is now taught in two counties: Geauga and Ashtabula. Students are still given the chance to explore the numerous careers in the aviation industry.

The GRIT Project’s aviation class continues for third year in Ashtabula

Akron wants to make it easier to build homes, here's what could change

Akron leaders are considering a series of zoning changes they say could help address housing shortages, improve affordability and make it easier to build new homes across the city.

Akron wants to make it easier to build homes. Here's what could change

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