Morning Digest: Attempted murder suspect arrested after wild chase

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, July 8, and here is what you need to know.

Attempted murder suspect arrested after wild chase on golf course

A man wanted for attempted murder is in police custody after a multi-hour chase, a carjacking, and an officer-involved shooting that left a trail of damage across several locations in Summit County on Tuesday. State troopers say 39-year-old Julius Edwards was wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation out of Canton. Troopers spotted the SUV Edwards was driving in Hudson and attempted to pull him over, but Edwards sped off. During the pursuit, police say Edwards ran a red light at Terex Road and crashed into another car, injuring several people. Edwards then jumped out of the SUV and fled into a wooded area. As a trooper followed, investigators say Edwards fired at the trooper. The trooper fired back, but Edwards escaped. Shortly after, investigators say Edwards was spotted again — this time driving a stolen minivan he had carjacked from another driver. A second chase followed, ending when Edwards crashed into a Summit Metro Parks cruiser, causing it to roll over. Edwards ditched the minivan and attempted to flee on foot before Highway Patrol and Stow Police arrested him near Saybrooke Boulevard and Bunker Lane. The Summit Metro Parks officer involved in the crash sustained minor injuries. The people Edwards crashed into earlier are expected to recover. The chaotic scene played out in front of stunned golfers at Fox Den Golf Course in Stow, where Edwards drove the stolen minivan across the course while police pursued.

Police chase attempted murder suspect through Stow Golf Course before arresting him

Rittman mourns after shooting kills officer, mother and daughter

The small town of Rittman is leaning on each other after a deadly shooting claimed the lives of three community members, including a police sergeant, a mother and her teenage daughter. Memorials are growing outside the Rittman Police Department and a local home following the Sunday shooting. The victims include a 10-year veteran police Sgt. Scott Ries, 43-year-old Christine McWilliams and her 13-year-old daughter McKinley McWilliams. City leaders say clergy members are now available at local schools and churches to help people grieve. The city has about 3,000 residents. Mayor Charles Rudy Arnold said city leaders are planning ways to honor the victims' legacies for years to come.

Cuyahoga County passes Tamir Rice Act banning novelty lighters

Cuyahoga County Council has passed the Tamir Rice Act, prohibiting the sale of novelty lighters that resemble real firearms. The legislation is named after Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old boy who was holding a pellet gun when he was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer in 2014. County officials say the products serve no actual purpose and hope the new ordinance can help prevent another tragedy. Businesses found in violation of the ordinance could face fines of up to $500 for a first offense and up to $1,000 for repeat violations. Officials are holding a news conference on the ordinance later this morning. It will take effect in 30 days.

Parma and Parma Heights team up with MetroHealth to launch co-responder program

The cities of Parma and Parma Heights are partnering with MetroHealth to launch a new co-responder program to better support first responders and connect residents to appropriate care. Parma's City Council unanimously passed the program this week. The initiative pairs a behavioral health professional with first responders on calls involving substance use, domestic conflict, or homelessness. Health experts hope the partnership will help reduce stress on first responders. The social worker embedded in the program will also provide follow-up case management for residents in need. The program is expected to begin rolling out in the coming weeks.

Akron kindergartners can get a head start before school

Incoming kindergarten students in Akron can get a jump-start experience before their first day of school next week. The Jump Start program is designed to help kids ease into a classroom setting. It runs for four weeks, during which kids attend school for half the day and work in small groups with teachers. Akron Public Schools says it's a great way for kids to meet their future classmates and learn new routines. The program starts Monday at seven different elementary schools. Children must be enrolled in Akron Public Schools for the upcoming school year to be eligible.

Bezos Earth Fund gives Cleveland $10M to create green spaces

The Bezos Earth Fund is giving Cleveland a $10 million grant to turn empty lots into green spaces. The project focuses on the Hough and Saint Clair Superior neighborhoods on the city's East Side, where more than half the land is currently vacant. The city will transform 600 of those lots into parks and community gardens. Mayor Justin Bibb said the new spaces will help improve public health and safety. The new spaces will open gradually over the next few years.

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