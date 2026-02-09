Morning Digest: Aurora High School Alum scores touchdown in Super Bowl

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, February 9th, and here is what you need to know.

Aurora High School Alum scores touchdown in Super Bowl

Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is an Aurora High School graduate who caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter. Barner is just the second graduate from Aurora to ever play in the Super Bowl. His former high school coach, Bob Mihalik will join us live this morning to break down his incredible performance.

New Study Finds Ohio Below National Average for Distracted Driving

A new study just released finds that Ohio drivers are less distracted behind the wheel when compared to the nationwide average. The statewide analysis from Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) shows that Ohio drivers tapped on their phones 7.2% less than the average U.S. driver. From January through December 2025, U.S. drivers averaged 23.6 phone taps per 100 miles, while Ohio drivers averaged 21.9. In 2023, Governor DeWine signed a bill prohibiting all drivers, in most circumstances, from using or holding a cell phone or electronic device while driving on Ohio roads. Preliminary 2025 data shows traffic deaths fell 3% compared to 2024, marking a fourth straight year of decline. The decrease in distracted driving is believed to be a significant contributing factor to this continued decline.

Summit County officials warn residents of bogus website

Summit County officials are warning residents about scammers representing themselves as an official website of the Summit County Fiscal Office. According to officials, the bogus website identifies itself as the Summit County Auditor and the auditor does not have a standalone webpage. Officials are concerned residents could accidentally put sensitive, personal information on the fake website, which could lead to identity theft. The only official website for the Summit County Fiscal Office is: https://fiscaloffice.summitoh.net/.

Celebrating black history in Lorain County

We’re only about a month into 2026 and already this is a record-breaking year in Lorain County. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with a local woman who is reaching new heights and blazing a path of success. Farah Emeka is the first black woman judge in all of Lorain County. The newly elected Oberlin Municipal Court judge serves 16 territories that includes cities like Oberlin, Amherst, and Wellington as well as more rural areas.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Getting the coldest morning of the week out of the way early. Near 0º with wind chills as low as -10º. It'll be a super bright day, though, that'll help us rebound. Upper 20s to near 30º this afternoon with a shot at hitting 40º Tuesday. We break our streak of sub-freezing days tomorrow!

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.