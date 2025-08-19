MORNING DIGEST: Back-to-school shopping at secondhand stores

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, August 19th and here is what you need to know.

Back-to-school shopping at secondhand stores

With the cost of nearly everything rising, many families are shifting to secondhand stores for their back-to-school shopping to save money. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank went shopping at a local Goodwill store to find affordable clothing and supplies.

Meta wrongful account suspension

There’s a growing frustration among a select group of meta users who have had their Facebook or Instagram pages abruptly suspended over this summer. They’re often accused of violating Meta’s community standards when they didn’t. And they’re finding it almost impossible to get their accounts restored. For Maxout Monica on Instagram her Meta account is a business lifeline. So imagine her surprise to learn while on vacation this summer her account was disabled which means to everyone on Instagram there would no longer be any trace of her or her business. Amanda Tirotta of Ashtabula County faced a similar suspension when her facebook account promoting the projects of the Civic Development Corporation of Ashtabula County was shut down because of a post on her personal Facebook page.

Recovery mission continues for 2 victims at Huntington Beach

This morning, a family is grieving the loss of two brothers. 19-year-old Trent Sanchez and 22-year-old Austin Labee were swimming in Huntington beach Sunday afternoon. Shortly after they arrived, the sister of the two brothers called their mom to tell her they were pulled under by a rip current. Metroparks Police say the search and rescue is now a recovery effort.

NEO Ukrainians hold onto hope as Trump and Zelenskyy meet to discuss the war

It’s been three years since Russia invaded Ukraine and it seems there may be an end to the war on the horizon.This is giving hope to Ohioans who have ties to Ukraine. On Friday, President trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Then on Monday, Ukraine’s president met with Trump at the White House. Trump promised security guarantees to Ukraine while also walking back on his demand for a ceasefire.

Understanding Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin, stable coins and even Trump coins. Chances are you’ve been hearing a lot about Crypto. It may not be as niche as it used to be. Major financial institutions, investors and even the federal government who not too long ago looked down on the digital assets are getting in the game.

Powerball jackpot still growing

There was no winner in last night's Powerball drawing. The new estimated jackpot is now at $643 million dollars with a cash value of nearly $300 million. The next drawing is Wednesday.

Good Morning Cleveland at 4:30

Your forecast

Tracking scattered rain and thunder for our Tuesday. Grab the umbrellas in case you get caught out in it. Most of us will get rain today but not enough to make a dent in our deficit.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

Lakeland Blvd. under SR-91 is closed until late August for bridge work.

The right lane is closed on I-271 northbound just beyond Cedar Rd. and Brainard Rd. for noise wall repairs.

Southbound lanes on SOM Center Rd. between Ada Dr./Arthur Rd. and Linden Drive are now closed. The detour is Aurora Rd. to Liberty Road to Pettibone Road. Northbound traffic is allowed in this area.

Crews have been working in the overnight hours along I-90 in the area of Warren Road. It's a part of a three year reconstruction project.

SR-303 between S. Carpenter and N. Carpenter Rd. is now open.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.