Morning Digest: Bakeries across Northeast Ohio celebrate Paczki Day

Celebrating Paczki Day at Rudy's in Parma

Happening today. Stop what you're doing. Don't even put on that belt! In fact, consider sliding into a pair of sweatpants. Fat Tuesday is officially here. Folks from near and far are celebrating Paczki Day! Our Mike Holden is live this morning inside Rudy's where they are cranking out tons of sweet treats.

Celebrating Paczki Day in Lorain County

Bakeries across Northeast Ohio are getting in on Fat Tuesday fun. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley traveled to Kiedrowski's bakery in Amherst to see how they are preparing for the big day. Kiedrowski’s Bakery has been celebrating Paczki Day since the late 80’s. They’ll be open from 6 a.m. until–whenever they’re done. There will be a polka band, giveaways, and more.

Warmer weather raises ice jam concerns and flood risks

Many of us are celebrating the little warm-up this week. But the warmer temperatures are putting others on high alert for ice jams. That's especially true for those along the Chagrin River and Grand River. Emergency crews have been monitoring conditions for the past month. Willoughby Hills Fire Chief Robert Gandee says the rising waters and bits of ice are powerful. They can cause serious damage to homes, cars and other property. If you dare to take a walkout on the ice, there could be some serious consequences.

2 teens arrested for Lyft driver's deadly shooting

Cleveland homicide detectives have arrested two 17-year-old boys in connection with the shooting death of a Lyft driver last week. Cleveland Police spokesperson Wilfredo Diaz said homicide detectives worked with Phoenix investigators on the case because the person who ordered the ride appeared to be in Arizona. Diaz said that person, described as an acquaintance of the teens, was not knowingly involved in the crime and is not expected to face charges. Instead, police obtained warrants for the two 17-year-olds arrested Monday morning at a home in the 6600 block of Harvard Avenue.

Your forecast

Sun mixing with clouds, helping temps soar again today. Most of us are in the middle and upper 50s. We'll have to watch that lake breeze this afternoon, temps will drop lakeside into the 40s. Elsewhere, warm! T-showers return on Wednesday, spiking the ice-jam flood threat.

Traffic impact

Front Street between Broad Boulevard and Sackett Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls is open to southbound traffic only for the next two weeks.

Canal Road under the Pleasant Valley Bridge in Valley View is closed this week.

