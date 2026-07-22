Morning Digest: Barberton City Schools introduces pay-to-play fees

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, July 22, and here is what you need to know.

Barberton City Schools introduces pay-to-play fees for sports and marching band

Barberton City Schools families will have to pay to keep their kids on the field and on the stage when school starts again. District leaders say pay-to-play fees are coming for the 2026-27 school year — the only way, they say, to preserve athletic teams and marching band.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Jason Ondrus outlined the cost breakdown:



High school athletes will pay $100 per sport.

Middle school athletes will pay $50 per sport.

Marching band and color guard members — open to high school students only — will also pay $100.

Annual caps are set at $200 per high school student, $100 per middle school student, and $500 per family.

ODOT to close West 140th Street ramp to I-90 eastbound on Monday

The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing the ramp from West 140th Street to I-90 eastbound Monday. The closure will remain in place through December. Crews will perform a full reconstruction of the ramp along with complete pavement replacement. ODOT will also make repairs to the bridge near Greater Cleveland RTA's Triskett Rapid Station. ODOT describes the work as a $173 million overhaul of Interstate 90. The project stretches from West Boulevard in Cleveland to Hilliard Boulevard in Rocky River. According to ODOT, 110,000 drivers use this stretch of interstate every day. Drivers in the area say the construction has been a major headache. ODOT is replacing the interstate's pavement and installing new storm sewers to fix flooding issues. Lighting, bridge and barrier repairs are also part of the project. The rehabilitation project is scheduled to continue through October 2028. As the project continues to shift lanes and close ramps, ODOT is asking drivers to stay alert and pay attention to the road for their safety and the safety of construction crews.

Cleveland turns 230 with a party and new Public Square light show

Cleveland turns 230 years old today, and Destination Cleveland is throwing a community-wide birthday party to mark the occasion. Oversized birthday hats are on display on the iconic Cleveland script signs at local parks across the city. Tonight at Wade Oval Wednesday, visitors can step on a giant brag button to share what they love about Cleveland. Public Square will also host the debut of a new light and music show called Welcome Home. The Welcome Home light show debuts tonight at 9:30 p.m. After tonight, parts of the show will run every 20 minutes through Labor Day.

EDWINS Oyster Bar opens in Cleveland Heights today

EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute is officially opening EDWINS Oyster Bar in Cleveland Heights' Fairmount-Cedar District today. The new Parisian-style spot offers East and West Coast oysters, seafood towers, and caviar. It sits next to EDWINS, with seating available inside and on the patio. Beyond the menu, the space will also serve as a dedicated seafood classroom. EDWINS students will get hands-on training in oyster shucking and seafood preparation in a professional setting.

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