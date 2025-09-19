MORNING DIGEST: BCI investigating critical incident at gas station in Brunswick

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, September 19, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

BCI and coroner on scene of critical incident at Brunswick Gas Station

We are following breaking news on a police incident at the BP gas station on Pearl Rd. near Boston Rd. in Brunswick. Details are limited right now but we know BCI and Brunswick Police are processing the scene. Our overnight newstracker observed broken glass and blood on the front doors of the station. We are working to learn more.

Building collapses after fire in Barberton

The Barberton Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 469 Tuscarawas Ave. W. after a massive fire broke out Thursday night. Different mutual aid departments were at the scene. A News 5 viewer sent in photos of the large, red-hued smoke coming from a building. Flames of fire could also be seen. News 5's overnight news tracker headed to the scene and confirmed that a building had collapsed, and the building that was on fire has been boarded up. No injuries have been reported at this time.

ODOT approves Browns' new stadium plans

The Browns just notched a big victory in Columbus – securing a permit for their new suburban stadium, despite protests from Cleveland airport officials. The Ohio Department of Transportation issued a permit for the project Thursday, clearing the stadium for take-off. The agency’s aviation office, which previously rejected the plans, changed its stance after working with an outside consultant to assess the proposal.

Businesses continue to be impacted by construction

Construction on Carnegie Avenue has impacted several businesses over the last several months. News 5 spoke with Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin to see if anything could be done to help the businesses.

Makeshift Theater signs lease with Carriage House

A local theater company is opening the doors of its new home tonight. Makeshift Theater Company is now the permanent resident of the historic Carriage House on Akron's west side. Known to many as "The Coach House," the intimate theater sat vacant since 2023. Over the summer, extensive renovations transformed the space, which is now ready to host actors and audiences.

Mom creates anti-bullying support group

A Lorain County mother is fighting to raise awareness about the impact of bullying in schools after she said her children experienced months of harassment. Valencia Adams says her North Ridgeville kindergartner and second grader were bullied, prompting her to create a support system for other families facing similar challenges.

