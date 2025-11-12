MORNING DIGEST: BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Akron

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, November 12th, and here is what you need to know.

BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Akron

The Ohio BCI is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a shopping plaza on Albrecht Ave. in Akron. Right now details are limited. But Akron's Police Union told us according to initial reports from witnesses, a man with a gun was pointing at others. When officers arrived on scene, they encountered the man who they say was being uncooperative. and they were forced to make a split-second decision to ensure their own safety and that of the community. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and will carry out an independent investigation. News 5's Mike Holden will be live on scene all morning gathering the latest details.

Key House committee advances government funding package

The federal government remains shut down, marking the longest closure in U.S. history. The Senate passed a short-term funding bill to reopen the government through January 30. Overnight, the House Rules Committee voted 8-4 to advance the Senate-passed government funding package -- sending the legislation to the House floor for consideration. The House will next debate the measure, which could reopen the federal government, with the intention of holding votes as early as this afternoon. If the bill passes and the President signs it, federal agencies could reopen, and workers would return to their jobs.

Local food banks still seeing surge in demand

Demand at food banks and pantries is skyrocketing as federal workers go without paychecks for weeks and snap recipients lose access to their benefits. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley will be live at Second Harvest Food Bank in Lorain.They are prepping for a drive-thru mobile pantry beginning at 4 p.m. today. Second Harvest tells us they have served more than 4,000 new families since October 1st and more than 800 just in the first week of October.

Medicare scammers prey on older adults during enrollment season

Open enrollment for health insurance is underway and many people are seeing their premiums increase by hundreds or even thousands of dollars. The Better Business Bureau is warning about unsolicited offers claiming to save you money on coverage. The BBB of Greater Cleveland tells Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank criminals often pose as ‘representatives’ to steal personal information or enroll beneficiaries into unauthorized plans. The BBB recommends never giving your Medicaid, Medicare or your Social Security number to anyone you don’t know.

Spike in used car prices

Used car inventory remains below historic levels driving up the price of used vehicles. Right now, some consumers could see used car prices only slightly lower than new car prices. This morning we look at why the gap is so narrow, and whether now is the time to take advantage of new car deals.

Your forecast

Drying out, clearing out and thawing out nicely today... and again tomorrow! More sun and more seasonable is the story the rest of the week...

Traffic impact

