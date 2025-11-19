MORNING DIGEST: Big changes coming to dangerous intersection in Medina County

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's November 19th, and here is what you need to know.

Big changes are coming to a dangerous intersection in Medina County

Beginning today, signs will be posted up along State Route 83 and State Route 162 to alert drivers about the upcoming changes. On December 3rd, ODOT covert the intersection into a four-way stop, meaning all approaches to the intersection will be required to stop. Currently, this intersection operates as a two-way stop, requiring only traffic along SR 162 to stop before entering or crossing SR 83. ODOT says the intersection saw 21 crashes from 2019-2023, so they needed to make changes to improve safety.

Akron police release bodycam footage showing officer shooting suspect

Akron Police have released body camera footage from Nov. 11, where an officer made a "split-second decision" to shoot a man who allegedly had a gun on his person. Authorities had received 911 calls reporting a man with a gun in the parking lot who had "pointed the gun at multiple people." However, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik now says the man "did not have a gun on his person at the time he encountered our officers, even though callers reported he was armed." It has not yet been confirmed if he had a gun at any time prior to being shot by police.

Healthcare reform ideas

We know health care affordability is a big issue around the country. We explore the ideas in Congress to address it and explain why we could be on the verge of a major health insurance policy debate in the coming weeks. It’s at least a possibility with the expectation of a vote on health care on Capitol Hill sometime in December. This morning, we take a look at the Republican idea to send taxpayer dollars directly to health insurance accounts and the Democratic plan to push for Affordable Care Act subsidies, again, like they did during the shutdown.

Your Thanksgiving feast will cost you less this year

Although the cost of food remains high overall, prices for turkey and most of the trimmings are more affordable this year. National brands for turkey are down about 3.7% year over year. As for sides, stuffing, gravy mix and fresh cranberries all dropped between 3% and 4%. Dinner rolls saw the biggest savings this year with a 22% decrease.

High plumbing prices

Retailers have Black Friday. Plumbers have what’s called “Brown Friday.” Cringe all you want – Thanksgiving brings clogged disposals and overflowing toilets. If you need a plumber though – you may find the smallest fixes, come with much bigger bills. This morning, we look at ways to keep plumbing costs in check – so you don’t waste your money.

Your forecast

Traffic impact

