MORNING DIGEST: Big crowds expected for jam-packed weekend of events in Cleveland

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, August 15th and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Big crowds expected for jam-packed weekend of events in Cleveland

There are several big events in the city of Cleveland this weekend. The Feast of the Assumption runs through Sunday. Country star Morgan Wallen arrives at Huntington Bank Field tonight and tomorrow for his ‘I’m the Problem’ tour. The excitement wraps up Sunday with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Half Marathon. Here's a look at the following road closures and parking restrictions, as large crowds are expected downtown:

Feast of the Assumption :



August 15:

Mayfield Road from Circle to E. 124th Street - 9:00am until 1:00am

August 16:

Mayfield Road from Circle to E. 124th Street - 10:30am until 1:00am

August 17:

Mayfield Road from Circle to E. 124th Street - 10:30am until 1:00am





Morgan Wallen at Huntington Bank Field :



August 15 & 16: W. 3rd Street north of Lakeside Avenue – 5:00pm until event ends E. 9th Street north of Lakeside Avenue – 5:00pm until event ends Egress traffic remains open for people leaving downtown. Road closures will end approx. 1 hour after the event ends.





Parking Restrictions



Traffic is expected to be heavy prior to and following the event. It is always best practice to check nearby poles, posts, and meters to look for signage outlining restrictions. Click here for more information on City parking and downtown lots.



Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Half Marathon:



The following exit ramps and road closures will go into effect on August 17 at approximately 6:45 a.m. and run through the end of the event: E. 9th Street north of Lakeside Avenue E. 9th Street Westbound E. 9th Street Eastbound Route 2 Eastbound to Lakeside Avenue Erieside Avenue will have limited access





Ohio could mandate Cedar Point tell you when rides go down

State Rep. Sean Patrick Brennan of Parma has introduced legislation that would require Ohio’s permanent amusement parks to provide real-time public updates on ride availability. The Real-Time Ride Status Notification Act would mandate parks like Cedar Point and Kings Island to post up-to-date ride information both on-site through digital signs and online via their official apps or websites. Parks would have to update the status within five minutes of a ride closing or reopening.

Trump meets with Putin in Alaska as war in Ukraine rages on

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump will hold a highly anticipated meeting in Alaska today. The goal being for both sides to reach some sort of breakthrough in resolving the long ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

University Hospitals expands access to heart care

For months, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley has been reporting on the critical need for specialized health care in rural areas. Now, a Lorain County hospital is expanding access to treatment when it comes to matters of the heart.

Playhouse Square tours

The final 2025 dates for Playhouse Square's public tours open for registration today. On these free 90-minute tours, guests can learn about our theater district with RedCoat volunteers as their guides. Registration is required, and attendees on the September, October, November and December tour dates will all receive a free tote.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Today As It Happened

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.