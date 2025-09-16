MORNING DIGEST: Biker hit, killed by car in Cleveland

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, September 16 and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Biker hit and killed by car in Cleveland

We are following breaking news from overnight. Cleveland EMS told us they responded to the area of East 126th Street and Kinsman Road where they pronounced an approximately 51-year-old woman dead at the scene. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. The images are tough to look at. The car involved is destroyed and you can also see a smashed-up bike and shoes laying in the street. Cleveland Police are investigating.

Visitor spending in Cuyahoga County reaches new high in 2024

This morning, Destination Cleveland announced a new record of $6.9 billion in direct visitor spending in 2024. The 4% increase was generated through 18.6 million leisure and business visits to the county. Approximately 70,200 local jobs were supported by the visitor economy – including more than 20,000 in the food and beverage industry. Locals in these jobs took home $3.8 billion in employment income.

Willoughby shooting arrest

A suspect is in custody and one victim was taken to hospital after a shooting near The Hamlets apartment complex in Willoughby. Just before 4 p.m. Monday, Willoughby officers and other agencies responded to the 1300 block of Fox Run Drive for a report of a shooting and found a 20-year-old man injured. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries and was later flown to University Hospitals Main Campus, police said. His condition is unknown at this time. Around 6:30 p.m., an alleged suspect was taken into custody, and police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Charlie Kirk’s accused killer in court

We are continuing to track the latest involving the Charlie Kirk murder. His alleged shooter is expected to appear in court today. We might get more insight about a possible motive and why may this may soon become a TV trial unlike any other in recent memory.

How Your Data Could Dictate the Price You Pay

Personalized pricing, also known as surveillance pricing, is a growing practice where companies use personal data to predict what you specifically would be willing to pay for products. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank dives into what data is used and how some experts say the practice is becoming more intrusive.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

The entrance ramp from McKinley Avenue to I-90 westbound is now closed. The detour is South Marginal Road to Alger Road to I-90 westbound. A lane restriction is also in place in the area. The ramp will be closed until the end of the year.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.