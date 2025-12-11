Morning Digest: One dead and one injured after fire in Barberton

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, December 11th, and here is what you need to know.

One dead and one injured after fire at bar in Barberton

We are following breaking news from overnight out of Barberton where one person has died and another was injured after a fire at apartment units above Bar Shannon. Barberton Fire told us they were dispatched to the bar on 16th Street NW around 11:45 p.m. last night for reports of people trapped. When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke shooting from the second floor of the building. One victim was found inside the building. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was found outside of the building and taken to a nearby hospital. The scene is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and Summit County Coroner.

Bridal shop suffers from almost 600 days of construction

For close to 600 days, one business owner in Geneva has been dealing with a construction project that has turned her once successful bridal shop into a ghost town. She reached out to our traffic reporter Caitlin Hunt who was able to get some answers.

Cleveland brain study seeks to prevent neurological diseases before they start

Next month marks four years since a one-of-a-kind brain study launched at Cleveland Clinic, aiming to understand what happens in the body before neurological diseases develop. Chronic neurological diseases can be life-altering for patients and their families. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6.7 million older adults have Alzheimer's disease, and that number is expected to double by 2060. The study will also look at epilepsy, stroke, and Parkinson's, among other diseases. In October of last year, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley reported on the need for more diverse patients for this study at Cleveland Clinic. Now she’s checking back in on the progress.

Cleveland pastors meet with police after rash of car break-ins during church services

Cleveland pastors are speaking out after a spree of car break-ins during Sunday church services.Religious leaders and Cleveland police came together Wednesday night to call for unity in the face of the recent crimes. Over the past two weekends, Cleveland police say cars were broken into outside 7 churches, across the city. Police say if you see anyone breaking into a car. Call the police, instead of approaching the vandals yourself.

Fired Michigan head football coach arrested amid assault probe

Just hours after he was fired for an alleged inappropriate relationship, a shocking development overnight involving former University of Michigan Football Head Coach Sherrone Moore. ESPN reports he was taken into police custody outside Ann Arbor last night in connection with an alleged assault. Police in the town of Pittsfield saying they responded to an address "for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault." but they did not name Moore and no charges were announced.

Snow Trails in Mansfield opening for the season today

The first snow of the season has already come and gone for most of us here in Northeast Ohio. But the winter fun is just getting started. Snow Trails Ski Resort in Mansfield is officially opening for the season today. It’s been prepping the slopes for a couple weeks now to make sure they have a good base of snow set. The slopes will be open for skiing and snowboarding from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

