Morning Digest: East Canton speed cameras issue more than 5,000 tickets in 10 days

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, August 31st, and here is what you need to know.

East Canton speed cameras issue more than 5,000 tickets in 10 days

Speed cameras installed along Nassau and Wood streets in East Canton issued more than 5,000 citations in just 10 days this July, potentially generating nearly $875,000 for the village. The cameras went up in May and photograph license plates when drivers travel at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit. Fines start at $175. Trevor Elkins, president of Targeting and Solutions Limited, the company managing the cameras, said drivers need to take the tickets seriously. Elkins said the revenue will go toward improving safety throughout the village. The police chief said the cameras were installed after years of speeding complaints.

Browns finalize 53-man roster, keep all four quarterbacks

The Cleveland Browns just announced who is on the 53-man roster for this season. Many people were wondering if the Browns would keep all four quarterbacks, and they did. This morning, John Kosich will be live from Berea to discuss how the team is getting ready for the first game of the season in Jacksonville.

'Flock No' protesters demand Cleveland schools cut ties with license plate cameras

Some Cleveland residents are protesting the city's use of flock license plate camera. The "Flock No" organization is actively searching for the cameras and mapping their locations online. The group wants the school district to cut ties with flock safety.

Norton City Schools tries weekly tech-free day for students

Norton City Schools held its first "No Tech Wednesday," a weekly initiative aimed at reducing screen time and helping students build better communication skills. Superintendent Bryan Farson said the district is not looking to eliminate technology altogether. Farson said the district is starting with just one tech-free day a week. He said parents, teachers, and students have all embraced the change so far.

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Your forecast

Big heat & humidity sandwiched between rain. We're kicking off the day with a few morning light showers. These end after the AM commute. More rain returns for the PM drive but not until after temps soar into the middle 80s.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

ODOT will be completing a routine inspection of the Charles Berry Bascule Bridge in Lorain today between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The bridge will remain open throughout the day, but expect delays.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.