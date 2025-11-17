MORNING DIGEST: Browns legend Bernie Kosar undergoes life-saving liver transplant this morning

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, Nov.17, and here is what you need to know.

Browns legend Bernie Kosar undergoes life-saving liver transplant this morning

After months of waiting and praying, Browns legend, Bernie Kosar is finally getting a life-saving liver transplant. The surgery for the former browns quarterback just started this morning. Our own Caitlin Hunt will be live from University Hospitals where Bernie has spent the last week to bring us some updates.

Lorain looks to waterfront development as path to revival

For several years, the city of Lorain has been struggling as rust belt cities begin to move out. The city has been trying to overcome these struggles for years. Now, there may be a solution. Good Morning Cleveland anchor, Tiffany Tarpley is going to share with us the potential for water development that city leaders believe will help make the city a destination.

Feeding families for less, inside Walmart’s $40 meal deal catching national eyes

Prices of groceries are on everyone's mind and grocery chains are touting their best deals to feed your family for cheap. Walmart has a $40 meal deal that caught the attention of President Donald Trump when it was announced. Consumer reporter, Elizabeth VanMetre will be live this morning to tell us what's included in this meal special.

Cavs debut new city edition jerseys

The Cleveland Cavaliers will continue their six game stretch tonight, but it will be a little sunny inside Rocket arena. The Cavs are debuting their brand new city edition uniforms and court. This year's version celebrates the Cleveland Metroparks, highlighting sunsets, trails and natural spaces. Tip off is at 7:00 p.m. against the Milwaukee Bucks.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Your forecast

Snowflakes shutting down with sun coming out, but temps are still struggling! Keep the extra layers, we're only hitting the lower 40s for highs today. Enjoy the sun though, rain/snow returns for a few of us tomorrow.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

The Middleton Road over I-480 closure has been extended. The area will now reopen Wednesday following bridge repairs. The detour is Stow Road to Old Mill Road to Ravenna Road.

The I-90 eastbound entrance ramp from Columbia Road will be closed tonight at 10 for pavement work. It should reopen Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.