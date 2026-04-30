Morning Digest: Browns to break ground on new stadium today in Brook Park

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, April 30th, and here is what you need to know.

Browns to break ground on new stadium today in Brook Park

It's the end of one era. And the beginning of a new chapter. Haslam Sports Group and The Cleveland Browns are set to officially break ground on the upcoming dome stadium in Brook Park tonight. Haslam Sports Group Leadership, the Browns, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Governor Mike DeWine will all be in attendance tonight for the official groundbreaking. It's happening at 5 p.m. This morning, we have live team coverage breaking down all the new developments. We are also hearing from local business owners in Brook Park and in downtown Cleveland about how they are preparing for the big change.

Surveillance video released in Strongsville Costco shooting

New surveillance video released from the shooting at the Strongsville Costco on Saturday shows the moments before Costco employee Randolph Corrigan was shot and killed. 23-year-old Christian Bryant has been charged with murder.

Cavs beat Raptors 125-120 in Game 5

It's a victory Thursday in the Land! The Cavs are just one win away from moving on in the playoffs. The Cavs beat the Toronto Raptors 125 to 120 in game 5 to take a 3 to 2 series lead. Game 6 is tomorrow night in Toronto.

How long is the delay along I-90 while under construction?

In recent weeks, Interstate 90 on the west side of Cleveland has seen several ramp closures and traffic changes. In late March, the Ohio Department of Transportation closed the ramp from McKinley Avenue to I-90 eastbound. Crews closed the ramps from West 117th Street to I-90 eastbound in early April. A few weeks ago, ODOT changed the traffic flow on the eastbound side of the interstate by installing contraflow lanes near Clague Road. Traffic Reporter Caitlin Hunt decided to test out the effect of these closures.

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Your forecast

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Traffic impact

Starting today, crews in Cuyahoga Falls will close a portion of Valley Road. The area between State Road and Maitland Avenue will be closed for two months.

Also in Cuyahoga Falls, there will be temporary lane closures along State Route 8 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Lanes will be restricted near the Hudson Drive bridge and just south of the Broad Boulevard overpass.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.