Morning Digest: Browns with 2 first-round picks for tonight’s NFL draft

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, April 23rd, and here is what you need to know.

Browns with 2 first-round picks for tonight’s NFL draft in Pittsburgh

We are just hours away from the 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh. The Cleveland Browns hold the number 6 and 24 picks in tonight's first round. After a five-win season last year, Browns fans who made the trip to Pittsburgh tell us they are hoping for players who can make an immediate impact. The first round officially kicks off at 8 p.m. tonight right here on News 5.But we will have you covered beginning with our Browns Countdown Draft Special starting at 7 p.m.

Free Browns draft watch party

The Browns are hosting a free draft party tonight for fans at Public Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the draft beginning at 8 p.m. Browns personnel and alumni will be on site, and player autograph sessions with a live DJ are scheduled, along with a 50-50 raffle and other entertainment. Tickets for the event are free but they are now sold out.

Cavs take on Raptors tonight for Game 3

It's also a busy night on the basketball court as the Cavaliers play the Raptors in Toronto. The Cavs will look to win three straight games to start the playoffs. Cleveland has dominated the series so far, winning games 1 and 2 by double digits. Tonight's tip off between the Cavs and Raptors is at 8 p.m. Even though the Cavs are out of town, you can still head downtown to cheer them on! The team's official watch party is at the Clevelander Bar and Grill starting at 7 p.m. The mascots will be there. You can also win playoff prizes! There will also be a watch party for game 4 on Sunday at Shooters.

Parma officials detail plan to return to school

Valley Forge High School will stay closed today following the death of an 18-year-old student Monday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the cafeteria. Grief support staff will be on campus Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. On Friday, the school will open for optional sessions — upperclassmen from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., underclassmen from noon to 1:30, with a parent meeting at 3 p.m. District officials stress that Friday attendance is completely optional, and regular schedules will resume Monday. The district has also adjusted some state testing dates to ease the pressure on students. Parma City School District Superintendent Scott Hunt and local law enforcement officials said they are reviewing the district's safety plans, including whether the district should consider adding metal detectors to school entrances. There is a school board meeting at 5 p.m. tonight at Normandy High School in Parma.

Road resurfacing work begins in Cleveland

Crews with Cleveland's Division of Streets will be heading out to parts of the city to begin street resurfacing. This city previously told News 5 that it will invest $20 million in road resurfacing this year. Crews are starting to repave streets in Cleveland's Ward 15, which includes the West Park and Kamm's Corner neighborhood. About $1.3 million have been set aside to resurface 13 side streets in this ward. It should take about six weeks for crews to complete these streets. Next week, crews will also begin repaving the six streets in Ward 3. Resurfacing will take place in the city's other wards, but the City of Cleveland said those lists are being finalized.

Odometer fraud on the rise

Low mileage is a big factor when buying a used car. But the odometer may not be telling the truth. New data from Carfax shows about two and half million vehicles on the road right now are suspected to have rolled back odometers. That's a 14% increase from 2024. Automotive experts recommend checking a vehicle's history report for inconsistencies before buying. Consumers lose an average of $3,300 in value when buying a car with a rolled-back odometer, according to Carfax.

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Traffic impact

Contraflow lanes along I-90 eastbound between Wagar Road and West 73rd Street should open Thursday night into Friday morning. These lanes will be in place until November, and drivers wishing to continue on I-90 eastbound will need to keep to the left two lanes. If you wish to exit in between, you'll need to keep to the right two lanes.

This weekend, ODOT wil close the ramp from I-90 westbound to I-77 southbound. The closure starts Friday at 11 p.m. and will reopen at noon on Sunday. While crews are doing pavement repairs, drivers will need to continue on I-90 west, turnaround at West 44th Street and take I-90/I-490 east to I-77 south.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.