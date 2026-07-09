Morning Digest: Calling hours today for Rittman officer killed in line of duty

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, July 9, and here is what you need to know.

Calling hours today for Rittman officer killed in line of duty

Calling hours for Rittman Police Sergeant Scott Ries begin Thursday afternoon at Northside Christian Church in Wadsworth, as the community gathers to honor the officer killed in the line of duty. Ries was shot and killed Sunday night while responding to a break-in. Christine McWilliams and her 13-year-old daughter McKinley were also killed. Organizers expect up to 2,000 people to attend the services. The funeral for Ries is on Friday at 1 p.m. A procession will follow to Rittman Cemetery.

Decades nightclub reopens in the Flats with new rules

Decades nightclub in Cleveland's Flats is reopening tonight with new age requirements and a strict dress code, after being closed for several weeks. The City of Cleveland issued a nuisance letter to the bar last month. The club has since reached a new agreement with the building's owners. Under the new policies, women must be at least 25 years old to enter. Men must be at least 30. The club is also banning plain white T-shirts, sagging pants, and sweatpants. Decades says the updated policies will ensure a safe and upscale experience for guests. The city says the bar must submit a nuisance abatement plan next week.

Kaulig Companies Championship begins final year at Firestone

The 2026 Kaulig Companies Championship is teeing off today at Firestone Country Club in Akron — but it will be the last time the tournament is held in Northeast Ohio. The PGA announced earlier this year that the tournament will relocate to California in 2027, ending a run of pro golf at Firestone that dates back to 1954. Over the decades, the course has become familiar ground for many of the sport's biggest names. Course officials, however, are hopeful that professional golf will return to Firestone in some form. Gates open at 8:45 a.m., with play officially beginning today. Meteorologist Trent Magill is live at the course this morning with a preview of all the festivities.

Cleveland Clinic adds Saturday surgery slots at Cole Eye Institute

Cleveland Clinic patients will have more options for scheduling surgeries starting this month. The clinic is rolling out Saturday appointments for some elective eye and orthopedic surgeries at the Cole Eye Institute on its main campus, as well as Medina Hospital and Marymount Hospital. Scott Steele, president of the Main Campus Submarket at Cleveland Clinic, said the expanded hours are designed to meet the needs of patients who cannot take time off work or other responsibilities during the week. Cleveland Clinic has also added night and weekend appointments at dozens of other locations across Northeast Ohio, including for primary care doctors.

Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo tonight

The Asian Lantern Festival returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo tonight. The festival features cultural food, live performances, and glowing lantern displays. This year, the zoo is adding more interactive experiences, including a K-pop family dance party. The festival runs through Aug. 23, with both walk-through and drive-through options available.

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