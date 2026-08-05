Morning Digest: Canton ramps up security for Hall of Fame Week, enforcing juvenile curfew

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, August 5th, and here is what you need to know.

Canton ramps up security for Hall of Fame Week, enforcing juvenile curfew

Canton police are strictly enforcing the city's juvenile curfew during Hall of Fame Week, with thousands of football fans expected to pack the city for a series of events starting Wednesday night. The curfew takes effect at 9 p.m. in the downtown DORA, which includes Centennial Plaza, and at 11 p.m. across the rest of the city, including along the parade route. The curfew is not new to Canton, but police say it has become increasingly necessary in recent years. Parents and guardians should be aware that if a teenager breaks curfew, they could receive a citation. At Centennial Plaza, all visitors will pass through a gated security checkpoint before entering the event. While security will be hard to miss, thousands of visitors are in town to take in the history of football and celebrate their favorite teams and players. Fan Fest kicks off Wednesday night, launching five days of free activities at the Hall of Fame. Visitors are encouraged to park for free at the Stark County Fairgrounds, where a shuttle will take them to the Hall of Fame.

House Ethics Committee will investigate Ohio Republican Max Miller

The House Ethics Committee has announced it is opening an investigation into Ohio Rep. Max Miller, after the Ohio Republican asked the committee for a probe of the domestic abuse allegations that have swirled around his bid for reelection. Miller has consistently denied the allegations made by his ex-wife Emily Moreno. In a social media post, he said he filed the complaint so his colleagues could investigate and clear his name. Legal experts say the move is unusual, as the committee could recommend his expulsion or even prosecution. Another ex-girlfriend of Miller's has also filed for a restraining order against the congressman. Miller faces a deadline of Aug. 10 to decide whether he will remain in the race.

Parma and Parma Heights open first-ever joint dog park

After more than 14 years of advocacy, the cities of Parma and Parma Heights are officially opening their first-ever joint dog park Wednesday afternoon. Reservoir Paw Park, a 1-acre leash-free dog park located behind the Reservoir in Parma Heights off Pearl Road, features two large, separate fenced areas — one for large breeds and one for small breeds. The park also includes a water fountain for owners and dogs, dog waste drop-off stations, benches, and fresh trees and landscaping. The project totaled roughly $120,000. Each community received a $50,000 grant through Cuyahoga County's Community Development Supplemental Grant Program to help cover expenses. The Parma Area Dog Park Association, a local nonprofit, spent more than a decade working to bring the park to life. The group started by collecting petition signatures before eventually presenting the idea to city councils in both communities. Parma and Parma Heights then joined the effort, signing a joint memorandum and contributing funding.

Ohio State Highway Patrol inspecting school buses ahead of 2026 school year

Ohio troopers are conducting detailed inspections of school buses across the state before students return to class for the 2026 school year. More than 243,000 bus inspections have taken place statewide since 2020, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. That number will grow as troopers inspect thousands of buses before the new school year begins. Under current Ohio requirements, school buses must be inspected twice a year. One inspection happens before the start of the school year, and a second takes place at a random point during the year. Each inspection covers dozens of components and takes about 30 minutes. Critical safety systems — including brakes, steering, warning lights, and stop arms — are among the items checked. Buses that pass inspection receive an inspection decal. Buses with an out-of-service violation will not receive a decal until repairs are made. Safety violations found during spot inspections can result in the suspension of student transportation until the problems are fixed. School bus drivers are required to complete a daily pre-trip inspection to identify problems before a formal inspection takes place.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

The City of Hudson has closed the entrance ramp to Seasons Road from State Route 8 northbound for maintenance work. The ramp is scheduled to reopen today at noon.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.