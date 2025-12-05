MORNING DIGEST: CMSD teacher feels targeted after cars were broken into at multiple schools

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, Dec. 5, and here is what you need to know.

Car break-ins are spreading to the CMSD school district

Car break-ins have been a major issue in the city of Cleveland, and now they have become a problem throughout the Cleveland Metropolitan School District parking lots. According to Cleveland police, 15 cars were broken into at Max S. Hayes High School around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. And new this morning, we're now learning Waverly Elementary School was also targeted. Our Mike Holden spoke to a math teacher at Waverly who feels CMSD schools are being targeted.

New parking cameras will be installed in downtown Cleveland in the new year

The new year is approaching, and you may want to be more mindful of where you park. New parking cameras will be placed in downtown Cleveland to help catch those who park in bus lanes, are double parking, or staying in a spot for too long. Transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt will tell us how these camera will gather some important information the city can use for safety and economic improvements.

Vaccine expected to vote on the future of Hepatitis B vaccines for newborns

Vaccines advisers to the CDC are expected to take a vote that could lead to possible changes to Hepatitis B vaccines for newborns. A committee of advisers had been scheduled to vote Thursday afternoon, but it was pushed back by a group of advisers that were hand-picked by Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Multiple job industries laid off thousands of workers during the month of November

Companies cut back on job cuts last month. According to an outplacement firm, U.S employers announced just over 71,000 layoffs in November. The biggest industries that saw the most amount of job losses include, Telecommunications, technology and food.

Loan scams on the rise during the holiday season

The holidays can cause consumers to spend a lot of money, which means money can be tight around the holidays. Loan officers can be very tempting. but if you're not careful, you could be paying fees to thieves instead of a legit company. Good Morning Cleveland anchor, Mike Brookbank explains some ways you can avoid getting scammed.

Your forecast

Coldest morning since LAST winter... Single digits and lower teens this morning. Layers are key! We'll see a ton of sun but temps recover slowly... only 20s for highs today. 30s come back this weekend but I'll be tracking a few snow showers also.

Traffic impact

