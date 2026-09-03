Morning Digest: Cars targeted and items stolen in Cleveland neighborhood

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, September 3rd, and here is what you need to know.

Cars targeted and items stolen in Cleveland neighborhood

Residents in Cleveland's North Collinwood neighborhood are on edge after they say thieves accessed multiple vehicles overnight without triggering alarms or leaving any signs of forced entry. Several vehicles were entered overnight on Aug. 18 into Aug. 19. Cash, medication and AirPods were stolen. Victims say their doors were locked and their alarms never went off, and there were no smashed windows or signs of forced entry. Cleveland police are investigating the thefts but say there is not enough evidence yet to confirm whether a device was used. Investigators are asking neighbors to share any surveillance video that could help track down the suspects. No arrests have been made.

Akron woman escapes after sinkhole swallows her car

Felicia Stinson was driving Monday evening when she mistook the sinkhole for a large puddle. A neighbor helped her escape the partially submerged vehicle. Felicia Stinson is safe at home with her family after a sinkhole swallowed her car on Spicer Street in Akron Monday evening. Stinson was driving when she thought she saw a large puddle. Her car slid into a massive hole caused by a water main break. She tried to reverse, but her car would not move. A neighbor rushed over to help her escape the partially submerged vehicle.

Cleveland men charged in Solon Facebook Marketplace carjacking

Two Cleveland men are facing charges after police say a Facebook Marketplace meetup was a setup that led to an armed carjacking in Solon. Investigators say the suspects responded to an ad for a Chevy Impala and met the sellers at the Liberty Hills Apartments. After agreeing on a price, one of the men pulled a gun and stole the car. Solon police said the suspects used the title request as the moment to make their move. An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old are both facing charges of aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property. Investigators say the gun recovered from the crash had been reported stolen in Cleveland. Police say people should conduct these kinds of exchanges in a public location or at a police station.

Cleveland invests $250,000 in neighborhood small businesses

The city of Cleveland is investing more than $250,000 in neighborhood development, announcing Steelyard TIF grants for 24 small businesses and one community development corporation across six Cleveland neighborhoods. The money will help fund expansions, infrastructure improvements, public art projects, and other efforts to strengthen commercial districts. Grace Harrison, neighborhood investment manager for the Cleveland Department of Development, said the city's goal is to keep businesses and jobs in place while improving the areas where they operate. Business owners say the funding allows them to pursue new projects without taking on financial risk.

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Your forecast

Tracking storms this morning putting on a vivid lightning show. We'll dry out quickly, heat up even quicker, and get right back to near 90º with heat indices near 100º. That means we have plenty of fuel for our next round of storms.

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