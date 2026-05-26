Morning Digest: Cavs get swept by Knicks in Eastern Conference Finals

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, May 26, and here is what you need to know.

Cavs get swept by Knicks in Eastern Conference Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers season is officially over. The Cavaliers lost game 4 to the New York Knicks last night at Rocket Arena. This morning, we will hear what fans have to say about the loss and what's next for the future of the team.

Guardians first summer homestead

The Cleveland Guardians will host their first summer homestead today. This morning, we will have Austin Controulis, director of baseball and business communications in studio. He will be discussing some fun promotions that fans can look forward too for the homestead.

I-90 Warren Road ramp closure

The official start of summer is quickly approaching, and that means construction season is underway. There will be some construction along Interstate 90 between Rocky River and Cleveland. Transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning in traffic tracker to bring us updates on the latest closure.

Scripps National Spelling Bee begins today in Washington D.C.

The competition kicks off this morning, with all 247 spellers taking the big stage. The finals happen Thursday night -- live on ION starting at 8 p.m. This morning, we will introduce you to an Akron teen and Lorain County 7th grader who are competing in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

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Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

In Lorain County, work continues on both sides of Interstate 90 between State Route 611 and the Ohio Turnpike. Work includes pavement replacement and the addition of a new lane in each direction. This week crews will do night work resulting in closures in the following areas:



The I-90 westbound right lane between SR-83 and SR-57 will be closed Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps at SR-611, SR-254 and SR-57 will be closed during this time.

On Wednesday night between 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., the I-90 westbound left lane from west of SR-83 to the I-90/SR-2 split will be closed.

On Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m, the I-90 eastbound left lane will be closed.

On Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. - The I-90 eastbound left lane will be closed.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.