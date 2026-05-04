Morning Digest: Cavs advance to round 2 after beating Raptors in game 7

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, May 4th, and here is what you need to know.

Cavs advance to round 2 after beating Raptors in game 7

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially punched their ticket into the next round of the playoffs. The Cavs defeated the Toronto Raptors 114 to 102 Sunday night. Jarrett Allen took over the game by scoring 22 points to go along with 19 rebounds and 3 blocks. The Cavs are headed to Detroit to take on the Pistons. The first game is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Akron Zoo evacuated due to threats

Two zoos in Northeast Ohio were evacuated Sunday after receiving threats similar to those faced by zoos across the country this weekend. Around 10:50 a.m., the Akron Zoo received a bomb threat, prompting the implementation of emergency procedures, it said in a press release. The zoo was evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the day. Just hours later, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo was also evacuated after receiving a threat. The zoo remain closed on Sunday and looks to reopen on Monday.

Laura's Home at capacity

A homeless shelter for women and children has been at capacity for a decade, and rising costs are making the mission even harder. Laura’s Home on Puritas Avenue serves 53 women and 66 children. The shelter has been full for the last 10 years.

Bay Village principal returns from administrative leave

Bay High School principal Jason Martin is returning to work after being placed on paid administrative leave. It followed an independent review by the district. The investigation stemmed from allegations that were made involving the "unfavorable treatment of a student." The district concluded that no substantiated misconduct or wrongdoing requiring disciplinary action occurred.

Department of Public Safety pushes more education this Motorcycle Awareness Month

The Ohio Department of Public Safety is stressing the need for rider education this Motorcycle Awareness Month. For the last five years, Cuyahoga County has ranked first in the state for motorcycle crashes. From those crashes, 88 riders have died, and 75% of those riders were not wearing a helmet. Riders following too closely, driving at dangerous speeds or driving off-road were the common reasons behind those accidents.

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Your forecast

Warm and windy today with temps soaring back into the 70s! We'll bring a few t-showers back this evening, but Tuesday is the main focus for storms. The extra warmth will fuel strong storms as cooler air tries to push back in for the second half of the week.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

East 14th Street south to Community College Avenue is now closed until July. The detour is Carnegie Avenue to East 22nd Street to Community College Avenue.

Community College Avenue westbound to East 14th Street is now closed until July. The detour is Carnegie Avenue to East 22nd Street.

The I-71 northbound to I-480 westbound ramp will be closed nightly this week. Crews will close the ramp between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly until Sunday, May 9th.

In Summit County, crews will close the ramp from I-77 north to State Route 21 today for resurfacing work. The detour is I-77 north to the Ohio Turnpike exit to State Route 21.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.