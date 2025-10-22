MORNING DIGEST: Cavs ready to tip off new season, Ohio Turnpike prepares for winter

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, October 22nd and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Cavs ready to tip off new season

Basketball is back! The Cleveland Cavs kick off their season tonight on the road against the New York Knicks and the home opener is this weekend. From the new food for the season to the new swag you can purchase to cheer on the team, News 5's Mike Holden live this morning at Rocket Arena with everything you need to know for the new season.

Ohio Turnpike prepares for winter with inspection of snow plows and equipment

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is preparing for the 2025-2026 snow and ice season. Crews are in Richfield this morning to inspect snowplows and other kinds of equipment. It takes a team to make sure roads in the Buckeye State are prepared for drivers when snow and ice form. Meteorologist Trent Magill will be live with crews from the state who will be inspecting engine parts, plowing equipment tires, and other components.

Akron police union, city reach tentative agreement on new contract

The city of Akron and members of its police union have tentatively agreed to a new contract. According to a release from the city, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 7 officers voted last week to approve contract terms that will raise their pay 5% this year, 4.5% in 2026 and 4.5% in 2027 — a 14% increase over three years that represents "the largest wage increase in at least the last 30 years of our labor negotiations."

Memorial today for OSHP trooper killed in line-of-duty

A memorial will be held today for a state trooper that was killed in the line-of-duty last week. Nicholas Cayton was assisting a disabled semi-truck on state Route 11 in Canfield just before noon on Thursday, Oct. 16. He was in his cruiser, with lights on, when another semi-truck smashed into it. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Cayton's memorial will be at 1 p.m. at Youngstown State University.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Today As It Happened

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.