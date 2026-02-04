Morning Digest: Cavs send Darius Garland to Clippers in deal for James Harden

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, February 4th, and here is what you need to know.

Cavs send Darius Garland to Clippers in deal for James Harden

The Cleveland Cavaliers broke up the Core Four on Tuesday evening, trading All-Star guard Darius Garland and a second-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for guard James Harden, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Harden, 36, is an 11-time All-Star who has played for five teams, the Cavs now his sixth. Originally selected with the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Harden has also spent time with the Houston Rockets from 2012 to 2021, the Brooklyn Nets from 2021 to 2022, the Philadelphia 76ers from 2022 to 2023 and the Clippers from 2023 until the trade Tuesday.

Condemned building catches on fire in Akron

We are following breaking news out of Akron. Firefighters battling a huge fire at a condemned apartment building on South Main Street. Crews were alerted of the fire at Parkside Apartments around 10 last night. When they arrived on scene, flames were shooting out of first-floor windows. Part of the building also later collapsed. The building has been condemned since February of last year...When sections of the facade came crashing down making the building unsafe to occupy and forcing dozens of residents to relocate.

New terminal opening for buses

Starting today, those who travel in and out of Cleveland by bus will be seeing some changes. Pick-up and drop-off locations are changing. Services for Barons Bus, Greyhound, and GoBus will now be operating from a new terminal on Brookpark road in Cleveland. The facility features a new indoor waiting area and improved amenities. It's also next door to the RTA station giving visitors easier access to the city's public transportation services. All of the bus carriers will also continue serving downtown Cleveland. There is a curbside stop on East 12th Street between Rockwell and St. Clair Avenues.

Coach assaults referee at North Olmsted wrestling tournament

A coach was cited for disorderly conduct after attacking a referee during a youth wrestling tournament Sunday at North Olmsted High School. Surveillance video from the school captured the incident, showing a brief exchange between the man and the referee before he bent down and lunged toward the official. The two men can be seen fighting each other in the footage. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Akron taking more steps to make another street safer

Attention Akron drivers! We've been telling for years about the city trying to crack down on drivers speeding through residential neighborhoods and now the city is taking more steps to try and make another street safer. Changes are coming this summer to East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue with a goal of making it safer for everyone including cars, bikes, and pedestrians. This morning, our Caitlin Hunt is breaking down the changes.

