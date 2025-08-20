MORNING DIGEST: Changes coming to dangerous Geauga County intersection

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, August 20, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Changes coming to dangerous Geauga County intersection

Multiple crashes have been reported at the Chardon Windsor Road and State Route 608 intersection over the last few years. The latest happened over the weekend, and a Marine veteran was killed. The Ohio Department of Transportation says it's time to make a change. ODOT plans to convert the intersection into a four-way stop within the next three to four weeks.

Ohio National Guard leaves for D.C. today

More than 100 members of the Ohio National Guard are set to leave for the capital today. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says all of the members heading to D.C. are military police, but they are not active members of law enforcement here in Ohio. He says their mission will be to protect federal buildings and conduct patrols. DeWine says the federal government told him they will pay for the deployment.

Akron schools' staffing shortages

Akron Public Schools has more than 100 positions open, and with school beginning tomorrow, they are hosting a job fair today. Akron Public Schools says right now they are looking to fill 94 teacher positions, 52 paraprofessional roles, and eight secretary positions, with a particularly high need for special education staff.

Mental Health crises happening in schools

There is a mental health crisis happening in schools across America, and teachers and staff are on the front lines. The American Psychiatric Association Foundation offers a free training program called Notice. Talk. Act. that teaches school staff to recognize signs of mental health concerns and gives them the tools to have supportive conversations with students and connect them to care.

How to score deals on luxury resale

The luxury resale market is expected to grow 7% in the next five years, thanks to the popularity of online resale platforms. Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton are just some of the designer names that more consumers are buying second-hand to save money. This morning, we found ways to score the best deals on those luxury designer goods.

Traffic impacts

Beginning today, there will be various lane restrictions on I-480 westbound at West 150th Street for bridge repairs. This should last until September.

The SR-84 bridge over Arcola Creek, located between Bates and County Line roads, is currently closed until October for bridge replacement.

Road work is taking place at Walter and Center Ridge roads in Westlake today and tomorrow. Southbound lanes on Walter Road will be closed at Center Ridge Road. Northbound on Walter Road will have no left turn onto Center Ridge Road.

I-77 northbound under Wallings Road will be closed overnight beginning tonight at 10 p.m. and will reopen tomorrow morning at 5 a.m.

Pavement replacement along SR 176 begins tonight. There will be various lane restrictions at SR 176 south between Spring Road and I-480 from 6 p.m. through 2 p.m. Thursday. SR 176 north to I-480 eastbound will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. and will reopen Thursday at 5 a.m.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.